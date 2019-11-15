×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Attacks Former Ukraine Ambassador During Impeachment Testimony

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marie Yovanovitch
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump lashed out at the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as she testified on Friday morning in the House impeachment hearings.

Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post in May, testified that foreign policy toward Ukraine had come under the sway of foreign corrupt interests.

She said she felt personally threatened by the president’s reference to her in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president said she was “bad news” and was going to “go through some things.”

“I was absolutely shocked and devastated, frankly,” Yovanovitch said. “It was a terrible moment. … It didn’t sound good. It sounded like a threat.”

As she was testifying, Trump tweeted an attack on Yovanovitch, saying he had every right to remove her.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go?”

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, took note of Trump’s comment during the hearing and asked Yovanovitch to respond.

“I don’t think I have such powers,” she said, adding that she and other diplomats “have demonstrably made things better for the U.S.”

When the committee went into a recess, Schiff said the president was trying to intimidate witnesses in the hearing.

“We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States, in an effort not only to chill her, but to chill others who may come forward,” he said.

Yovanovitch served as ambassador from August 2016 to May 2019. In her opening statement, she spoke about U.S. policy efforts to combat corruption in the country. She said her efforts were undermined by a smear campaign against her led by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

“The attacks are leading to a crisis in the State Department as the policy process is visibly unravelling,” she said. “The State Department is being hollowed out from within at a competitive and complex time on the world stage.”

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Marie Yovanovitch

    Trump Attacks Former Ukraine Ambassador During Impeachment Testimony

    President Donald Trump lashed out at the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as she testified on Friday morning in the House impeachment hearings. Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post in May, testified that foreign policy toward Ukraine had come under the sway of foreign corrupt interests. She said she felt personally threatened by [...]

  • Career Foreign Service officer George Kent,

    TV Ratings: Fox News, ABC Draw Big Impeachment Numbers

    The first day of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump drew over 13 million total viewers across the broadcast and news networks combined. Fox News’s coverage from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. drew the highest total viewership of any network, averaging around 2.9 million sets of eyeballs. MSNBC followed in second with 2.7 million [...]

  • Career Foreign Service officer George Kent

    Impeachment Hearings: Bill Taylor Testifies About 'Alarm' Regarding Ukraine Aid

    Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified on Wednesday that he became increasingly alarmed as it became clear that U.S. military aid was conditioned on launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election. Taylor and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state, were the first witnesses called to [...]

  • Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel WME

    Endeavor PAC Goes Quiet as Candidates Reject Corporate Cash

    In February 2017, Hollywood was gripped by a spirit of resistance to the Trump administration. Endeavor bosses Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell pledged to do their part to fight back by organizing a political action committee. The committee, Endeavor Action, took in almost $300,000 in 2017 and 2018, and distributed about half that money to [...]

  • Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention

    Michael Bloomberg Considers Presidential Run as Democrat

    Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering whether to jump into the Democratic primary, as he grows concerned that no one in the current field can beat President Trump. Bloomberg, worth an estimated $52 billion, previously ruled out a run, saying it would be difficult to succeed in a crowded Democratic field. But his [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks in the

    Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $2 Million for Misuse of Charitable Funds

    A New York judge has ordered President Trump to pay $2 million to resolve allegations that he misused charitable funds for campaign purposes. The New York attorney general’s office sued Trump and three of his children in June 2018, alleging they had solicited tax-deductible donations for a veterans fundraiser in Des Moines in January 2016. [...]

  • Haim Saban

    Haim Saban Hosts Fundraiser for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Amid Impeachment Probe

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend a fundraiser Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills home of billionaire Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl, as the Democrats seek funds to retain their House majority in 2020. Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries will both be in attendance to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad