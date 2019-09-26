Whistleblower Alleges Trump Sought Ukraine’s Help in 2020 Campaign

A whistleblower complaint alleges that President Donald Trump sought Ukraine’s assistance in the 2020 campaign, and that other White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by the president’s actions.

The complaint was made public on Thursday morning, with minor redactions. The complaint alleges that Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, was a central figure in the discussions with Ukraine, and that Attorney General William Barr may have been involved as well.

The disclosure comes a day after the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump urged Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son. The House has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into whether the president abused his powers of office to smear a potential 2020 opponent.

The whistleblower complaint centers on that phone call, but also adds additional context on events that led up to it. It also states that senior White House officials look unusual steps to “lock down” the rough transcript of the call, taking it off a computer system where such documents are typically stored and putting it on a system for classified matters.

Related Lizzo, Mark Ruffalo and More Hollywood Reactions to Nancy Pelosi's Call to Impeach Trump Joe Biden Tells Jimmy Kimmel President Trump Committed 'Blatant Abuse of Power'

The complaint suggests that White House officials understood the “gravity” of the president’s actions. The whistleblower was not one of the dozen officials who were listening in on the call, but heard about it later from officials who were, according to the complaint.

“The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call,” the complaint states. “They told me that there was already a ‘discussion ongoing’ with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain.”

The complaint is addressed to the chairs of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Richard Burr, and dated Aug. 12. The Trump administration initially refused to turn the complaint over to Congress, but reversed course once the impeachment inquiry was launched.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, Biden called the episode a “blatant abuse of power.”