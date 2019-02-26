×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

House Moves to Block Trump From Declaring Emergency to Build Wall

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The House passed a resolution to block President Donald Trump from declaring a national emergency as a means to build a barrier along the southern border.

The resolution passed 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining with Democrats. It will next go to the Senate, which has just over two weeks to bring it to the floor.

Although Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, there’s a strong chance that enough GOP members will vote with Democrats to pass it. But the measure would still need to garner a 2/3 majority to override a presidential veto.

After he was unable to secure congressional authorization to fund the wall, Trump announced on Feb. 15 that he would declare a national emergency, describing an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats quickly moved to challenge the declaration. More than a dozen states, led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, are suing to stop it, and the resolution was brought to the floor soon after the President’s Day recess.

“There is no crisis at the border,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters earlier on Tuesday. He said Trump’s action was “manufactured and manipulative,” citing statistics showing declines in those apprehended crossing the border illegally and arrested for drug smuggling.

Related

“President Donald Trump has more stories than Harry Potter and all of them are make believe,” Jeffries said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Democratic presidents could declare emergencies as well, on issues like gun control. “So the precedent that the President is setting here is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans,” she said earlier this month.

For some GOP members, that is the case. On Monday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) wrote in the Washington Post on Monday that “Republicans need to realize that this will lead inevitably to regret when a Democrat once again controls the White House, cites the precedent set by Trump, and declares his or her own national emergency to advance a policy that couldn’t gain congressional approval.”

Still, House Republican leadership told reporters that they backed the President on the declaration.

“The President has the authority to do it,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Politics

  • Donald Trump

    House Moves to Block Trump From Declaring Emergency to Build Wall

    WASHINGTON — The House passed a resolution to block President Donald Trump from declaring a national emergency as a means to build a barrier along the southern border. The resolution passed 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining with Democrats. It will next go to the Senate, which has just over two weeks to bring it to [...]

  • David Cicilline

    Key Antitrust Lawmaker Sees 'Reawakening' in Congress to Perils of Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the new chair of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, is among a number of key congressional Democrats, now empowered with a majority, likely to be a thorn in the side of the Trump administration. At a hearing earlier this month, he grilled then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker over a [...]

  • The Federal Trade Commission building in

    FTC Launches Task Force to Monitor Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is launching a task force to monitor technology markets, and its scrutiny will include proposed mergers and ones that have already taken place. The task force will take enforcement action “when warranted,” the FTC said. The move is a response to increased concerns among Democrats and Republicans over the [...]

  • The Red Line Website Lets You

    Pranksters Launch Website to Call Republican Senators in Russian

    A group of pranksters has found an unusual way to put a spotlight on the Trump administration’s foreign policy, and possible collusion with Russia: Mschf Internet Studios launched a website Tuesday that lets anyone call their Republican senators — in Russian. “As the United States Government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American [...]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Appeals Court Upholds Ruling in Favor of AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, rejecting a Justice Department effort to reverse a lower court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. In a 3-0 decision, the appellate judges found the government’s claim, that the lower court “misunderstood and misapplied” economic principles, “unconvincing.” The government is not [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's

    Michael Cohen to Accuse Trump of Lying and Potentially Criminal Conduct (Report)

    President Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, is expected to accuse his former boss of lying, making racist comments and engaging in potentially criminal conduct since assuming office, media reports say. Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives oversight committee Wednesday in a public appearance that is expected to focus on [...]

  • British Group Clean Bandit Portrays a

    Clean Bandit Portrays a Trump Meltdown in 'Mama' Video

    Clean Bandit, the Grammy-winning British electronic music group, takes a tragic view of Donald Trump in a music video that was released Monday for their single “Mama,” which features Ellie Goulding on vocals. Goulding is not seen, but ringers for Donald Trump and his wife Melania are, as the video makes a statement about power, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad