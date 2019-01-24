×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Says He’ll Give State of the Union After Shutdown Ends

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The drama over President Donald Trump’s insistence on delivering his State of the Union address in the House chamber next Tuesday ended when he announced that he will give the speech when the shutdown ends, just as Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested.

Trump’s decision to back off of his demand — unusual in such a high-profile way — got some hopes up that it could signal some wiggle room in ending the shutdown, which has now stretched to more than a month, the longest ever.

“As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address,” Trump wrote in a tweet late on Wednesday. “I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date.”

“This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!”

In the standoff that unfolded throughout the day on Wednesday, Trump wrote in a letter to Pelosi that he still intended to deliver the State of the Union address as scheduled, even though Pelosi had suggested it be delayed, citing security reasons because so many government workers are furloughed during the shutdown. Pelosi then wrote a letter to Trump, essentially telling him no. The president can only deliver the speech after Congress passes a resolution to allow it — and Pelosi said that she was not willing to budge.

There had been some indications that the White House was looking for alternatives on Tuesday, but another venue likely would not have had the same impact or even garner the extensive coverage of a traditional State of the Union.

Pelosi responded to Trump’s announcement, writing on Twitter, “Mr. President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndtheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Politics

  • Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump

    Trump Says He'll Give State of the Union After Shutdown Ends

    WASHINGTON — The drama over President Donald Trump’s insistence on delivering his State of the Union address in the House chamber next Tuesday ended when he announced that he will give the speech when the shutdown ends, just as Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested. Trump’s decision to back off of his demand — unusual in such [...]

  • Charles Rivkin'The State of the Industry'

    Charles Rivkin on Netflix Joining the MPAA -- Will Amazon Be Next?

    WASHINGTON — After Netflix’s decision to join the Motion Picture Association of America, the obvious question is, will others follow? Charles Rivkin, the chairman and CEO of the MPAA, suggested that it was a possibility. In an interview with Variety, he said that the MPAA’s board last month “gave me full authority, unanimous authority, to [...]

  • Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing

    Michael Cohen Postpones Congressional Testimony, Cites Trump 'Threats'

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, is postponing his planned appearance before a congressional committee on Feb. 7, as Cohen’s attorney cited “threats against his family” from the President and Rudy Giuliani. Lanny Davis, one of Cohen’s attorneys, said in a statement that “due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Pelosi Says She Will Not Permit Trump to Deliver State of the Union in House Chamber

    WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not allow President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address in the House chamber until after the shutdown is over and the government has reopened. “I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing [...]

  • 2018 Sundance Film Festival - Egyptian

    Sundance Preview: Expect Political Moments and Few Costly Deals at 2019 Festival

    Zac Efron underwent a grueling physical transformation to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. “I lost 13 pounds,” Efron says. To prepare for the biographical role, he rode a stationary bike for an hour in the mornings while binge-watching [...]

  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an

    Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Joins 2020 Presidential Race

    WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind. and Afghanistan veteran, launched a longshot bid for the White House on Wednesday by forming a presidential exploratory committee. If he were to win the Democratic nomination, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay man to do so. In an announcement video where he [...]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    White House Correspondents: End of Daily Briefing 'Sets a Terrible Precedent'

    WASHINGTON — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association said the apparent end of the daily White House press briefing “sets a terrible precedent.” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he told press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with the daily briefing, which has been a longtime tradition in which a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad