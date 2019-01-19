×
Trump Offers to Extend DACA Protections in Exchange for Border Wall Funding

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Saturday made an offer to extend temporary protections to children of undocumented immigrants as a way to “break the logjam” that has led to a protracted government shutdown, now in its 29th day.

But Democrats appear ready to reject the deal, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “non-starter.”

In a speech at the White House on Saturday, Trump said, “This is a common sense compromise both parties should embrace.”

The offer also includes extending protections for other undocumented immigrants who have temporary status. Their status would be extended an additional three years, as would those of the children of undocumented immigrants, often referred to as “dreamers.”

He also said that it provided a way for children in Central American countries to apply for asylum within their own countries, rather than at the U.S.-Mexican border.

But the proposal continues to include money for a physical barrier at the border. Trump campaigned on the promise of a southern border wall and insisted that Mexico would pay for it, but Democrats have opposed the $5.7 billion funding in the latest appropriation.

“These are steel barriers in high priority locations,” Trump said, adding that it was not a complete barrier on the border “from sea to sea.”

Pelosi noted that Trump’s immigration proposals for “dreamers” are only temporary. Democrats in early 2018 offered a $25 billion package that included permanent protections for dreamers in exchange for border wall funding, but Trump rejected it.

“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives.”

She added, “It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.”

Trump sought to use the bully pulpit to sway public opinion, as polls show he is being blamed for the shutdown, and to put Democrats in the position of rejecting the offer and further extending the impasse.

In a gesture to show that he was not anti-immigrant, he participated in a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office. He also sounded similar themes about immigration that he made in a primetime Oval Office address earlier this month.

Trump also said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the latest proposal to the floor next week, something that the White House hopes will move moderate Democrats. He said that once the government reopens, he plans to have weekly, bipartisan meetings at the White House for comprehensive immigration reform.

