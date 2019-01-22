×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Says He Told Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Not to Bother’ With Press Briefings

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jemele Hill
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he told Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings, once a staple of media coverage of the White House that have instead become a rarity.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, “the reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!”

Sanders’ last press briefing was on Dec. 18. Instead, she has been giving informal briefings just outside the briefing room, as have other administration officials such as Kellyanne Conway. Trump himself also routinely answers questions from the press, often as he is about to board his helicopter on the South Lawn, or at the end of “pool sprays,” or short instances when a team of reporters is allowed to observe and take photos of a presidential meeting or event.

According to ABC News, this is the longest period of time that the Trump White House has gone without an official briefing.

In December, Sanders told Variety that “we have one of the most accessible administrations and presidents in modern history. President Trump regularly engages with the media and any time the American people can hear directly from him that’s a great thing.”

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Politics

  • Donald Trump

    Supreme Court Allows Trump's Transgender Military Ban as Case Proceeds

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members to go into effect while the policy is being challenged in the courts. In a 5-4 decision, the high court granted the administration’s request to lift a court stay that had sidelined the policy, which Trump announced in a tweet [...]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jemele Hill

    Trump Says He Told Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Not to Bother' With Press Briefings

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he told Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings, once a staple of media coverage of the White House that have instead become a rarity. Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, “the reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the [...]

  • Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader

    Fox News Apologizes for Airing Graphic Implying Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

    Fox News has apologized for airing a graphic that incorrectly implied Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice, who is very much alive, is at home recovering from lung surgery. The graphic ran during the morning show “Fox & Friends,” displaying a photo of Ginsburg with the dates 1933-2019. “This was a [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris Launches 2020 Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) launched her presidential campaign on Monday with an online video and an appearance on “Good Morning America” in which she said that “this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.” Harris, 54, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No merchandising.Mandatory Credit:

    Lady Gaga Slams Government Shutdown, Mike Pence at Vegas Residency

    Lady Gaga took a short break from singing “Million Reasons” at her Saturday performance of “Enigma” in Las Vegas to slam the president for the continued government shutdown. While sitting at the piano for her performance, Gaga broke into a takedown of the government shutdown and Vice President Mike Pence, who has been in the [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Offers to Extend DACA Protections in Exchange for Border Wall Funding

    WASHINGTON — President Trump on Saturday made an offer to extend temporary protections to those brought to the United States by their undocumented parents, saying that it was a way to “break the logjam” that has led to a protracted government shutdown, now in its 29th day. But Democrats appear ready to reject the deal, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad