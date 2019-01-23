×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Still Plans to Deliver State of the Union From House Chamber on Jan. 29

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: Alex Edelman/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, indicating that he still plans on delivering a State of the Union address from the House chamber on Jan. 29, even though Pelosi suggested that it be delayed because of the government shutdown.

“I look forward to seeing you on the evening of January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives,” Trump wrote. “It would be very sad for our country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!”

The letter is essentially a dare to Pelosi to prevent him from delivering the State of the Union in the Chamber. He can only deliver the address from that venue unless the House and the Senate pass a resolution allowing it.

Last week, Pelosi sent a letter to Trump suggesting that the State of the Union be delayed, citing security reasons. Trump later canceled a trip that Pelosi was scheduled to take to Afghanistan along with other Democratic lawmakers. They were set to fly on a military aircraft to visit troops there.

In his letter, Trump noted that Pelosi already invited him to deliver the State of the Union, and he accepted.

Related

“Even prior to your asking, I was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service to explain that there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event,” Trump said in the letter.

The president is constitutionally obligated to deliver a State of the Union, but there is no requirement on where such a speech is delivered — or that it be a speech at all. Before the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, the State of the Union was usually written.

Trump reportedly had considered other options — including delivering the address from the border. But the impact of the address is probably far greater in a venue that gathers lawmakers from both parties in a joint session of Congress. The State of the Union audience traditionally includes members of the Supreme Court, “average” Americans who are singled out as the president talks about a specific policy prescription, and just about all of the major media outlets.

There was no immediate comment from Pelosi’s office.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

More Politics

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Still Plans to Deliver State of the Union From House Chamber on Jan. 29

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, indicating that he still plans on delivering a State of the Union address from the House chamber on Jan. 29, even though Pelosi suggested that it be delayed because of the government shutdown. “I look forward to seeing you on [...]

  • 2018 Sundance Film Festival - Egyptian

    Sundance Preview: Expect Political Moments and Few Costly Deals at 2019 Festival

    Zac Efron underwent a grueling physical transformation to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. “I lost 13 pounds,” Efron says. To prepare for the biographical role, he rode a stationary bike for an hour in the mornings while binge-watching [...]

  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an

    Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Joins 2020 Presidential Race

    WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind. and Afghanistan veteran, launched a longshot bid for the White House on Wednesday by forming a presidential exploratory committee. If he were to win the Democratic nomination, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay man to do so. In an announcement video where he [...]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    White House Correspondents: End of Daily Briefing 'Sets a Terrible Precedent'

    WASHINGTON — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association said the apparent end of the daily White House press briefing “sets a terrible precedent.” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he told press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with the daily briefing, which has been a longtime tradition in which a [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Supreme Court Allows Trump's Transgender Military Ban as Case Proceeds

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members to go into effect while the policy is being challenged in the courts. In a 5-4 decision, the high court granted the administration’s request to lift a court stay that had sidelined the policy, which Trump announced in a tweet [...]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jemele Hill

    Trump Says He Told Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Not to Bother' With Press Briefings

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he told Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings, once a staple of media coverage of the White House that have instead become a rarity. Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, “the reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the [...]

  • Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad