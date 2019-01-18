×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Government Shutdown Turns Into a Battle for Attention in D.C.

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign blasted out a new promotion on Friday: Send a brick to either House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by midnight.

“Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we’ll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!” wrote Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

It didn’t matter that the bricks are really “faux” bricks, or that Trump has said the border barrier will now be made out of steel, or that it is not just to send a message to Democrats but a way to raise money for his reelection campaign. The cost to send one brick: $20.20. Get it?

This week has been chock-full of these moments of political theater, staged events and actions ostensibly to achieve some sort of a breakthrough in the shutdown fight. On Monday, there was Trump’s fast-food photo op, meant to show how he was making up for the shutdown’s impact on White House event catering.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a group of Democratic freshmen trekked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office to request a meeting, and some members even went to places throughout the Capitol, documenting their search on social media with the hashtag #WheresMitch. On Wednesday, Schumer and other Senate Democrats paraded down the steps of the Capitol with poster-sized portraits of government workers affected by the shutdown.

Related

By midweek, Politico’s Playbook dubbed it the “theatrical shutdown,” but that was hardly the end of it.

On Thursday, the White House released a letter in which Trump informed Pelosi that he was cancelling her planned trip to Brussels and Afghanistan, a response to her request that they delay the planned Jan. 29 State of the Union as long as the government was still shut down.

The previously undisclosed trip was to include other congressional Democrats, some of whom had already boarded an Air Force bus ready to take them on a government aircraft. Instead, reporters swarmed the bus, parked outside the House steps, as the lawmakers disembarked.

Do all these episodes make a difference? Probably not, even as alarms are sounded about the hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or going without pay.

But with the shutdown entering its second month next week, they do keep a certain segment engaged on the issue. Polls in the past week show that Trump has been getting most of the blame for the shutdown, and he has been engaged in a relentless effort to put public pressure on Democrats.

“Clever, light-hearted and catchy political theater and stunts have their place, but I don’t think these tactics are doing much to move the public debate this time around,” said Michael Steel, partner at Hamilton Place Strategies and former press secretary for House Speaker John Boehner. “Both sides seem dug in and determined to appeal to their political base.”

In fact, there is no end in sight to the shutdown. The tension between Trump and Pelosi only worsened on Friday, after she claimed that he not only canceled her overseas trip but that the White House leaked details of plans to instead fly commercially. Such arrangements to travel to war zones are usually kept confidential for security reasons.

“We weren’t going to go because we had a report from Afghanistan that the President, outing our trip, had made the scene on the ground much more dangerous,” Pelosi told reporters. Asked whether she thought Trump was doing this out of retaliation for her State of the Union request, she said, “I would hope not. I don’t think the President would be that petty, do you?”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Pelosi’s accusation was “unbecoming,” adding that it was “outrageous that she would accuse the president of the United States of putting any life in jeopardy.”

A Politico/Morning Consult poll on Thursday showed that 66% of respondents said the shutdown had little or no impact on them or their families, roughly in line with some other surveys. That could begin to change as the shutdown starts to be measured in weeks and perhaps even months, not days. This week, there were reports that lawmakers were grumbling about the shutdown’s potential impact on security at the Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 in Atlanta, and traditionally the most-watched TV event of the year.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign’s Parscale relished in the attention, claiming that the send-the-brick campaign had brought in a record first hour of donations and new donors.

One reporter asked about the strategy behind another feature of the send-the-brick campaign, in which users are directed to text the word “Wall” to a number. Pascale responded, “You reporters. It is on there because of all you can’t help yourselves but talk crap and write about it. So thank you for thousands and thousands of cell phones without paying your networks a dime.”

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Politics

  • Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump

    Government Shutdown Turns Into a Battle for Attention in D.C.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign blasted out a new promotion on Friday: Send a brick to either House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by midnight. “Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we’ll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!” [...]

  • Women's March rallyWomen's March rally, New

    Celebrity Speakers Expected at Women's March, Despite Controversies

    Much of the media attention on this year’s Women’s March has focused on discord: Allegations that some of its leaders made anti-Semitic remarks, the association of one of its co-founders with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and the decision by a number of high profile politicians not to attend. While those controversies have overshadowed [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump speaks

    Democrats Vow to Investigate Latest Trump Russia Bombshell

    WASHINGTON — Washington woke up on Friday to the prospect that the Russia investigation has gone to another level, with BuzzFeed‘s report that President Donald Trump instructed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The article, citing two federal law enforcement sources, was one [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Cancels Pelosi's Trip in Response to Her Call to Delay State of the Union

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was canceling an overseas trip she planned to take aboard a government aircraft this weekend, responding to a letter in which she suggested that they postpone the State of Union address until the shutdown ends. Pelosi was set to travel to Brussels, Egypt, [...]

  • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

    Kirsten Gillibrand Kicks Off Her Campaign and Plans L.A. Visit Next Week

    WASHINGTON — Fresh off announcing on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that she is entering the 2020 presidential race, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has been taking the traditional next step in the process: Contacting potential donors. Sources said Gillibrand is planning a visit to Los Angeles on Jan. 22, next Tuesday, to meet with potential [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Swearing In

    Nancy Pelosi Suggests to Trump That State of the Union Be Delayed

    WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is suggesting to President Donald Trump that his planned State of the Union address, scheduled for Jan. 29, be delayed or that it be delivered in writing. Pelosi cited the government shutdown and the fact that the two agencies tasked with security and planning, the Secret Service and the [...]

  • L.A. Teachers' Strike: Hollywood Studios, Unions

    Hollywood Studios, Unions Support Parents and Educators as L.A. Teachers' Strike Rages

    Hollywood unions and entertainment companies have stepped up to support the 31,000 Los Angeles teachers in the second day of a massive strike that’s affected nearly half a million students. More than 50 SAG-AFTRA members picketed at a Tuesday afternoon rally in the driving rain next to the Hollywood & Highland Center with secretary-treasurer Jane [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad