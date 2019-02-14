×

Trump to Declare National Emergency to Build Border Wall, Mitch McConnell Says

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has indicated that he will sign a spending bill to keep the government open, but also plans to issue an emergency declaration to build a wall or physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

“I’ve just had an opportunity to speak with President Trump,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “I would say to all my colleagues, he has indicated he is prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time.”

The Senate and House were expected to vote on the spending plan this evening. It offers far less than Trump demanded to build a physical barrier at the border.

More to come. 

