Trump Declares National Emergency Because of ‘Invasion’ at Border

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to secure funding to build a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a speech in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said, “we are talking about an invasion of our country.” He cited the flow of illegal drug and human traffickers, as well as gangs, at the border.

He said many other presidents have taken similar steps, even as critics say his move could lead to a constitutional showdown over the separation of powers between the presidency and Congress.

On Thursday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced that Trump would declare an emergency, and it triggered immediate vows from Democratic lawmakers and state attorneys general that they are likely to challenge the move in court. Even some congressional Republicans have expressed their misgivings, saying it would set a precedent for future presidents to bypass Congress.

The president’s decision to declare an emergency came after a bipartisan conference committee reached a deal to fund the government through Sept. 30 that included money for border fencing that was well short of what the White House requested.

Trump plans to tap about $8 billion from other agency budgets to build the physical barrier, which he has described most recently as a metal structure with see-through slats. Trump will tap from funds set aside for drug enforcement and military construction.

One of Trump’s central campaign promises was that he would build a wall and get the government of Mexico to pay for it. Mexican leaders have so far rejected that idea.

Among those in the crowd for Trump’s announcement was William Barr, who was sworn in on Thursday as the new attorney general. The Justice Department will be tasked with providing the legal rationale for the emergency declaration.

Also present were about a dozen Angel Moms, holding pictures of relatives who are victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

