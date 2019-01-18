×
Democrats Vow to Investigate Latest Trump Russia Bombshell

Ted Johnson

US President Donald J. Trump speaks about the Russia investigation and the partial government shutdown as he departs the White House to speak to a Farm Convention in New Orleans, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 January 2019. Trump stated that he never worked for Russia and that he did a great service to the country by firing former FBI Director James Comey. The partial shutdown of the US federal government is in its fourth week; Congress and Trump failed to strike a deal before a 22 December 2018 funding deadline due to differences over President Trump's proposed border wall.US President Donald J. Trump speaks on shutdown, Russia investigation from White House, Washington, USA - 14 Jan 2019
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

WASHINGTON — Washington woke up on Friday to the prospect that the Russia investigation has gone to another level, with BuzzFeed‘s report that President Donald Trump instructed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The article, citing two federal law enforcement sources, was one of many late-in-the-evening bombshells that have left cable news shows scrambling, but the allegations are perhaps the clearest claim of obstruction of justice.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Twitter, “The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote on Twitter, “We know that the President has engaged in a long pattern of obstruction. Directing a subordinate to lie to Congress is a federal crime. The @HouseJudiciary Committee’s job is to get to the bottom of it, and we will do that work.”

Related

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) tweeted, “I mean everything feels like a bombshell and we are all numb but I’m pretty sure if this story is true it’s – I’m going to be careful with my words here – something that congress must investigate thoroughly.”

Cohen already pled guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump Tower project. He told the committee that negotiations to build a hotel there ended in January 2016, when in fact they lasted well into the year, as Trump was running for president. He is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7. Trump denied Russian business dealings during the campaign.

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told reporters, “If you believe Cohen, I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.” Trump himself had yet to tweet about the report on Friday morning.

BuzzFeed also reported that Cohen briefed Trump on the Trump Tower deal, along with his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr.

William Barr, Trump’s choice to be the next attorney general, criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s pursuit of an obstruction case against Trump in a memo written in June 2017. At his confirmation hearing this week, he said the memo was narrowly focused on a specific obstruction of justice “theory.” Asked by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) whether “the president persuading a person to commit perjury would be obstruction,” Barr responded, “Yes.”

