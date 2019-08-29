×
Trump Slams Lawrence O'Donnell, Media Following Russia Loan Report Retraction: 'All Apologize!'

Erin Nyren

President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday morning to slam MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, who was forced to apologize and retract a report Wednesday that alleged some of Trump’s loans had Russian co-signers.

“If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin,” O’Donnell had tweeted.

Trump personally attacked O’Donnell on Twitter, pointing out that O’Donnell had been “forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice” in the past, in addition to O’Donnell’s Wednesday apology.

He called the claim that anyone associated with Russia had co-signed his loans “the most ridiculous claim of all” and alleged that “virtually everything else [O’Donnell], and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years” is “totally false.”

“ALL APOLOGIZE!” Trump demanded as a close to the rant.

More to come…

