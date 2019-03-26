Trump Taps Jon Voight, Mike Huckabee for Kennedy Center Board

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to appoint actor Jon Voight, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Broadway producer Daryl Roth to the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The list of new appointees also includes American Financial Group co-CEO Carl Lindner III, TCW Group chairman Marc I. Stern, Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren, AG Hill Partners’ Heather Washburne, arts philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, author Karen Tucker LeFrak, and hotelier Kelly Roberts.

The Kennedy Center board is extensive: It currently has 36 members appointed by the president, according to the center website, along with 21 ex officio members designated by Congress.

Trump declined to attend the venue’s signature event, the Kennedy Center Honors, in the first two years of his term. In his first year in office, some of the honorees, including Norman Lear, said they would not attend a traditional White House ceremony before the event in protest of Trump’s proposed cuts to the arts. Last year, the honorees included some of the president’s highest-profile critics, including Cher and members of the cast of “Hamilton.”

The president is not involved in the selection of honorees. Rather, the executive committee of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center approves recommendations made by a special advisory committee as well as names submitted online from members of the public.