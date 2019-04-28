×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump: Jussie Smollett Case a ‘Disgrace to Our Nation’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.”

“It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up by MAGA country, can you believe it?”

“Turned out to be a total lie,” he added.

Trump spoke as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place in Washington, D.C., an event he has skipped the past two years.

Smollett had been indicted on 16 charges in February for falsely claiming he had been the victim of a racial and homophobic attack, in which he alleged the attackers yelled “This is MAGA country.”

Chicago’s State Attorney controversially dropped all charges against the actor to the surprise of the city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, who called it an “abomination of justice.”

On Wednesday, Smollett’s “Empire” co-stars Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson signed a letter defending the embattled actor, which read: “He is innocent…he is honest.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • Donald Trump

    Trump: Jussie Smollett Case a 'Disgrace to Our Nation'

    During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.” “It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up [...]

  • Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory

    'In Living Color' Cast Reflects on Inclusive Comedy at Tribeca Reunion

    Twenty-five years after the finale of “In Living Color,” creator and star Keenen Ivory Wayans still knows that his groundbreaking show took big chances to make television history. Speaking at a sold-out Tribeca Film Festival panel honoring the sketch comedy series on Saturday, he said that “the intent of the show was to include everybody. [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES

    How to Watch the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]

  • A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible

    A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible Blackout on DirecTV

    A+E Networks is warning viewers of a possible blackout of A&E Network, Lifetime, History and other channels across DirecTV platforms as the sides go down to the wire on carriage renewal negotiations. DirecTV and A+E Networks are facing a deadline of midnight ET Tuesday to strike a new deal that will keep A+E Networks channels [...]

  • Battle of Winterfell Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones:' Who Will Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

    “Game of Thrones” felt a little too happy last week, didn’t it? The Night King and his army spoiled our heroes’ quiet night of swapping stories and catching up with each other as the battle of Winterfell is finally here. Get your tissues ready as several fan favorites will surely be taken off the playing [...]

  • 'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert:

    'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert: 'It Was Our Love Project'

    “California Dreams” may have been a hit 1990s sitcom, airing for four years on Saturday mornings on TNBC, but aside from a 2010 performance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” its cast has rarely come back together publicly in the almost 25 years since the band-within-the-show strummed its last note. But then came reboot [...]

  • TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    It makes perfect sense that “Chernobyl” feels more like a horror movie at times than a traditional drama. Tracing the catastrophe events before, during, and after the nuclear explosion that continues to send radioactive ripples throughout Europe to this day, the HBO’s new limited series is, in fact, recounting one of the modern era’s most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad