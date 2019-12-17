×
House Democrats Have Enough Votes to Impeach Trump, Per Media Tallies

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
CREDIT: AP

House Democrats have enough votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to two media tallies.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that 216 members have publicly said they will support the article charging Trump with abuse of power. The same tally showed Democrats needing just one more vote to approve the second article, for obstruction of Congress.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that there is a majority for both articles. Approval of the articles has been all but certain for weeks, but many moderate members waited until the eve of the vote to announce their intentions.

The House is expected to debate the impeachment resolutions beginning Wednesday morning, with a vote to follow. The House Rules Committee held a hearing on Tuesday to consider the terms for the debate. No Republicans have said they will vote for either article. New Jersey Democrat Jefferson Van Drew has said he will vote against the articles, and is reported to be switching parties. A second Democrat, Maine’s Jared Golden, said he will support the first article and oppose the second article.

Trump is accused of withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine as he pressured the country to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a six-page letter on Tuesday, accusing her of engaging in a “partisan impeachment crusade.”

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” Trump said.

He called on Pelosi to “cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People.”

  President Donald Trump speaks in the

