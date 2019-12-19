Trump’s Impeachment Generates Muted Celebration From Hollywood

The House historically voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night, and Hollywood was quick to express their vindication, though not many were overt in their celebration.

“Impeached,” was enough for Bette Midler, who has been vocal enough in her criticism of Trump that he’s lashed out at her personally.

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

Alyssa Milano reacted with some gravitas, writing that she “expected this moment but I expected it to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

Rob Reiner pointed out that Trump’s impeachment perhaps missed the point, writing that it was solely because Trump “committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress,” despite his other problems.

This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019

“Thoughts and prayers,” wrote “Avengers: Endgame” actor Don Cheadle.

thoughts and prayers https://t.co/QnaZW5RczE — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 18, 2019

Comedian Hari Kondabolu wrote that “impeachment itself doesn’t actually change anything fundamental about the country, but it’s a symbolic victory…WHICH DEMOCRATS LOVE.”

Impeachment itself doesn’t actually change anything fundamental about the country, but it’s a symbolic victory…WHICH DEMOCRATS LOVE. #ImpeachmentDay — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) December 19, 2019

Victoria Monet celebrated, writing “DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN IMPEACHED!!!!! fina f—in lee! Getting closer to making this orangesickle disappear man”

Anyway..DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN IMPEACHED!!!!!! 🥂 🎉 🎇 fina fuckin lee! Getting closer to making this orangesickle disappear man — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) December 19, 2019

“Everybody’s saying ‘Trump just got impeached,'” “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright wrote in response to a GOP tweet quoting Trump’s statement, “Everybody is saying Merry Christmas again!”

Everybody's saying 'Trump just got impeached.' https://t.co/XFYsOQpVdF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 19, 2019

More reacts below.

This is for all the victims of sexual assault… #impeached https://t.co/5VfGLrHGsh — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) December 19, 2019

Tulsi gabbard doesn’t vote on impeachment ?

Present ? What the hell is that ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 19, 2019

If anyone tells you with certainty what impeachment means for the 2020 election, I would politely nod and ask them to pass the beer. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 19, 2019