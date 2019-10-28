×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

House to Vote on Trump Impeachment Inquiry This Week

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

The House of Representatives will vote to formalize its procedures for the impeachment of President Trump sometime this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday.

The White House has refused to cooperate with the probe, arguing in part that the inquiry is invalid because the full House did not vote to authorize it. The House voted to open the impeachments of Presidents Nixon and Clinton.

Though all but a small handful of House Democrats have publicly said they support the probe, Pelosi has held off until now, arguing that there is no constitutional requirement to hold a vote. The House is investigating whether Trump abused his powers by urging Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a letter to colleagues on Monday, Pelosi said she would bring a resolution that “affirms the ongoing existing investigation” now being conducted by House committees. The resolution will also set up a procedure for public hearings and the release of deposition transcripts.

Pelosi said the procedures would afford “due process rights to the President and his Counsel.”

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said. “Nobody is above the law.”

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has said he will not comply with subpoenas, citing the White House counsel’s contention that the probe is invalid. Vice President Mike Pence has also resisted a request to provide evidence on the same grounds.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Nancy Pelosi

    House to Vote on Trump Impeachment Inquiry This Week

    The House of Representatives will vote to formalize its procedures for the impeachment of President Trump sometime this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday. The White House has refused to cooperate with the probe, arguing in part that the inquiry is invalid because the full House did not vote to authorize it. The House voted [...]

  • Dave Chappelle is honored with the

    Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman Fete Dave Chappelle With Mark Twain Prize

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Comedian Dave Chappelle was presented with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday night following a barrage of heartfelt tributes praising his courage, his spontaneity and his genius at drawing laughter from sobering racial commentary. The Twain event, now in its 22nd year, was a non-stop love fest as a [...]

  • Brexit Deadline Extends Again to End

    Brexit Deadline Extends Again to End of January

    Like a continually delayed movie release, Brexit has been postponed again, with the deadline for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union pushed forward three months to Jan. 31, 2020. The other 27 member states of the trading bloc assented to another delay because the British Parliament remains unable to agree on a withdrawal bill. [...]

  • YG 'Legendary Nights Tour' concert at

    Rapper YG Gives Texas Fan the Boot for Refusing to Say 'F--- Donald Trump'

    Attention, YG fans: At his shows, MAGA might as well stand for Make A Grand Adieu. It’s hardly a secret that YG is not a Donald Trump fan — “FDT,” which stands for just what you’d think it stands for, being one of his most famous songs. But he took it next-level at a concert [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks in the

    Networks Break Into Morning Programming for Trump's ISIS Announcement

    President Donald Trump made a rare Sunday morning address to the nation shortly after 9 a.m. ET to announce the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a two-hour US-led raid in Northern Syria. “He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. The major broadcast networks broke into regular [...]

  • Facebook News Tab

    Facebook Unveils News Tab to Combat Spread of Fake News, Appease Critics

    Facebook is taking its most dramatic step to date to combat the spread of fake news on the far-reaching platform by introducing a “News” tab on its U.S. user interface that will serve up stories from credible news organizations. Facebook has partnered with a number of established print, TV and digital outfits to provide stories [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad