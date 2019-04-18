HBO Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired ‘No Collusion’ Tweet

HBO is firing back at President Donald Trump after he sent another “Game of Thrones”-inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” an HBO spokesman said in a statement.

Trump tweeted a “Game of Thrones”-influenced image on Thursday morning using the show’s signature font (Trajan Pro, to be exact) that included the tagline, “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats — Game Over.” This came as attorney general William Barr delivered a press conference stressing that Mueller did not find evidence of illegal collusion.

The cabler responded in similar fashion in November when Trump tweeted a photo that played on a “Game of Thrones” catchphrase using the same serif typeface.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement last year when Trump tweeted “Sanctions Are Coming” — a play on “Winter Is Coming” from “Game of Thrones.”

“We didn’t want to pick a fight with the president,” HBO’s exec VP and head of marketing Chris Spadaccini said during Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit in March. “I gave my social team a lot credit because they had a very snarky little subtweet that said, ‘How do you say trademark infringement in Dothraki?’ And that got a lot of press coverage.”

In the past, musicians such as Neil Young, Elton John, R.E.M., and the Rolling Stones have expressed disdain for Trump’s use of their music during his campaign trail and rallies.