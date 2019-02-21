Trump Calls Out Jussie Smollett Over ‘Racist and Dangerous Comments’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the arrest of Jussie Smollett Thursday, calling out the actor for “racist and dangerous comments.” The “Empire” actor was taken into police custody for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference shortly after his arrest, Chicago police asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox show.
Trump took to Twitter, writing, “@JussieSmollett — What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA.”
Chicago police released the mugshot of Jussie Smollett Thursday after the actor was arrested and in custody of detectives. Smollett is facing criminal charges for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference Thursday morning, Chicago police officials asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied” with his [...]
In a scathing rebuke, Chicago Police officials asserted Thursday that actor Jussie Smollett set up a hate crime hoax on Jan. 29 because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox series “Empire.” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson presided over a press conference Thursday morning after Smollett turned himself in to police to face [...]
NBC News will continue its efforts to augment its flagship “Today” with digital-video series and other mobile extensions, the latest signal that TV’s morning-news wars are also being waged online. NBC News Digital is set to add seven new digital-video series featuring “Today” hosts and contributors to a larger roster of online programming built around [...]
Video game publisher Ubisoft is teaming up with Atlas Entertainment (“Dirty John,” “12 Monkeys”) to develop a live-action pirate drama series based on its upcoming action title “Skull & Bones,” it announced on this week. “Skull & Bones” is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019-2020. The game takes [...]
Cher is feeling a little better about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. “When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and feel uneasy at the same time,” the Oscar winner and frequent Trump critic said Wednesday while introducing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at VH1 Trailblazers [...]
After a six-week leave with health issues, Wendy Williams is set to return to her syndicated daytime talk show on March 4. Williams has been on leave from “The Wendy Williams Show” since Jan. 18 to deal with health issues including a fractured shoulders and complications from Graves disease, an immune system disorder which the [...]