Trump Calls Out Jussie Smollett Over ‘Racist and Dangerous Comments’

By

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump weighed in on the arrest of Jussie Smollett Thursday, calling out the actor for “racist and dangerous comments.” The “Empire” actor was taken into police custody for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference shortly after his arrest, Chicago police asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox show.

Trump took to Twitter, writing, “@JussieSmollett — What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA.”

More to come…

