Trump to Deliver Primetime Address on Border Security as Shutdown Continues

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will deliver a primetime address on “the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border,” as he uses the power of the presidential bully pulpit in the impasse with Democrats over the funding of a border wall.

It’s unclear whether the broadcast networks will cede a primetime bloc for the speech, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Spokespersons for the major networks did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump is also planning a visit to the border on Thursday, but exact details have not yet been announced.

Trump is characterizing the border situation as a “crisis,” even as Democrats dismiss that claim. They have refused Trump’s request for $5.6 billion to fund the initial construction of a concrete or steel structure. Construction of a border wall was a centerpiece of Trump’s presidential campaign, although he said the government of Mexico would pay for it.

Trump’s demand for wall funding has led to a partial shutdown of the federal government that has so far lasted 16 days. Negotiations over the weekend yielded little progress.

Trump has said one of his options is to declare a “national emergency” to gain funds for the wall from the military budget, rather than by congressional resolution. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN on Monday that while Trump could declare such an emergency, it would almost certainly be challenged in court.