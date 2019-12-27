Trump Jokingly Blames Justin Trudeau for Being Cut From ‘Home Alone 2’

President Donald Trump, as he’s wont to do, responded to news that his cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut by the Canadian Broadcasting Company, on Twitter.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade,” he said, blaming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He then jokingly added, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. called the CBC “absolutely pathetic” for removing the scene from the 1992 film. “The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully,” he wrote on Instagram. “Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era?”

The cameo in question features a young Macaulay Culkin traipsing through The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. He halts briefly to ask, “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?,” to which Trump responds, “Down the hall and to the left.” It’s POTUS’ only scene in the pic.

CBC head of public affairs Chuck Thompson claims the scene was “one of several” edited out for time and cut from the movie five years ago.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” Thompson told Variety. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”