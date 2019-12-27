×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Jokingly Blames Justin Trudeau for Being Cut From ‘Home Alone 2’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Home Alone 2
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox

President Donald Trump, as he’s wont to do, responded to news that his cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut by the Canadian Broadcasting Company, on Twitter.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade,” he said, blaming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He then jokingly added, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. called the CBC “absolutely pathetic” for removing the scene from the 1992 film. “The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully,” he wrote on Instagram. “Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era?”

View this post on Instagram

Absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully. Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era? Imagine being so “triggered” that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing. This is what we are up against in 2020, this is the filter by which most people receive their news. This is why it’s not a fair fight, but this is also why we will win. People see through this crap and are fed up of it. The media should go register as a lobbyist for the Leftists. Their bias is so flagrant they don’t even pretend to hide it anymore. They prove every day that they really are the enemy of the people.

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

The cameo in question features a young Macaulay Culkin traipsing through The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. He halts briefly to ask, “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?,” to which Trump responds, “Down the hall and to the left.” It’s POTUS’ only scene in the pic.

Popular on Variety

CBC head of public affairs Chuck Thompson claims the scene was “one of several” edited out for time and cut from the movie five years ago.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” Thompson told Variety. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

More Politics

  • Donald Trump Home Alone 2

    Trump Jokingly Blames Justin Trudeau for Being Cut From 'Home Alone 2'

    President Donald Trump, as he’s wont to do, responded to news that his cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut by the Canadian Broadcasting Company, on Twitter. “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade,” he said, blaming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. [...]

  • Kanye West, Jim Brown and President

    Trump and Hollywood's 10 Rockiest Relationship Moments of 2019

    Back in the old, naive, innocent days of say, five years ago, few imagined that a wealthy reality TV star would turn his on-screen schtick into a four-year term (well, maybe) as president of the United States. But Hollywood’s loss has been America’s … never mind. Once Trump ascended to that towering perch, he began [...]

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Saudi Arabia Sentences Five People to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Dissident journalist Khashoggi was savagely killed by Saudi government agents last year in the country’s consulate in Istanbul. The assassination drew widespread condemnation from around the world, and sparked [...]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Bans Massive Network of Fake Accounts That Were Spreading Pro-Trump Propaganda

    Facebook said it shut down a large network of fake accounts spreading memes and propaganda about U.S. politics that promoted Donald Trump and attacked his rivals. In an unusual twist, some of the bogus Facebook accounts as part of the “coordinated inauthentic activity” ring used profile photos generated by artificial intelligence to create the appearance [...]

  • Boris JohnsonConservative Party rally on eve

    British Parliament Gives Preliminary Approval to E.U. Withdrawal Plan

    Britain will formally exit the European Union on Jan. 31 under a withdrawal plan given preliminary approval by Parliament on Friday. Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 358 to 234 to push forward the Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Although previous withdrawal bills had faltered, its passage this time was made [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Democratic Debate: Buttigieg and Warren Battle Over Fundraising

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg got into a heated battle over high-dollar fundraising in Thursday night’s debate, with Warren slamming the mayor for holding a fundraiser in a Napa Valley wine cave. Buttigieg countered by accusing Warren of hypocrisy, describing himself as the least wealthy person on the stage and blasting Warren for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad