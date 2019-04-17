×
Tom Zigo Joins MPAA as Communications Director

By
Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — Tom Zigo is joining the MPAA as its new communications director.

Zigo will report to Chris Ortman, the MPAA’s chief spokesperson and senior vice president of communications.

Zigo previously worked for Precision Strategies, the firm that was co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, Jen O’Malley Dillon and Teddy Goff. He worked on strategy for clients including the ACLU, the League of Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood, Lambda Legal and Gilead Sciences.

Zigo also managed communications for the National Museum for African American History and Culture’s inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival last October. He also worked at Rubenstein Communications in New York, where clients included the Tribeca Film Festival, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Partnership for New York City.

Ortman, who joined the MPAA in 2015, was promoted earlier this year to senior VP.

Netflix joined the trade association in January, becoming the first tech company among the membership of traditional studios. It also came at an opportune time for the MPAA, as The Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of many of the assets of 21st Century Fox would leave it with one less member. The other member companies of the MPAA are Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures and Universal.

