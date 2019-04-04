You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rep. Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Bid on ‘The View’

Ted Johnson

Tim Ryan The View
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on ABC’s “The View” Thursday that he is running for president in 2020, adding to a growing list of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination.

In an interview on the show, Ryan said he was a candidate who could “not only advance a progressive agenda but also win. I can win western Pennsylvania. I can win Ohio. I can win Michigan. I can win Wisconsin, and that means Donald Trump is going back to Mar-a-Lago full time.”

He is the first politician to announce a presidential bid on t”The View,” speaking to the power of the daytime talk show as a campaign stop.

Ryan is regarded as a centrist in a field that so far emphasized an emerging agenda of progressive goals, including a “green New Deal” and Medicare-for-all.

“We can’t just ask people to pay more in taxes and dump them into these old systems,” he said. “So I am a reform Democrat who believes that if we are going to green the economy, you need the innovation and the power of the free market to do that.”

He added, “I am against concentration of wealth. I am against inequality. I am against greed. But you can’t be against the free enterprise system.”

Related

Ryan, 45, was first elected to the House in 2002, and took office at age 29, then the youngest member in the House. His district includes areas of northeast Ohio including Youngstown and Akron, which has been heavily impacted by the flight of manufacturing jobs overseas.

In his interview on “The View,” he criticized Trump for focusing on reviving industries of a bygone economy, rather than focusing on how to ensure that green energy manufacturing and technology remains in the U.S.

Trump “is talking about the old steel mills and the old coal mines,” Ryan said. “I am saying, ‘Where are our kids going to work? And how to we come together — the best of government. The best of the workforce. The best of the free enterprise system. And dominate the electric vehicle market so we are creating jobs.”

When Joy Behar asked him about his plans, he said his daughter recently called him from her school “because her friend was crying to her. Her dad just got transferred at the local General Motors plant” and the kids had to move.

Ryan said his daughter told him, “You got to do something.’ And I said ‘I am going to do something. I’m going to run for president of the United States, and we’re going to make sure this doesn’t happen anymore.”

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on ABC's "The View" Thursday that he is running for president in 2020, adding to a growing list of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination. In an interview on the show, Ryan said he was a candidate who could "not only advance a progressive agenda but also win. I [...]

