×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the Third Democratic Primary Debate

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Debate, Day 1, Detroit, USA - 30 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The leading Democratic candidates will once again go head to head tonight in Houston, Tex. for the party’s third debate ahead of the primaries.

The anticipated debate, which will include the 10 Democratic candidates currently leading in the polls, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on ABC and Univision. ABC will also offer plenty of live-streaming options, including on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple News. For those choosing to go digital, ABC’s smartphone app (available on iOS or Android) will also stream the event live.

The candidates set to take the stage are former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind. former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; Calif. Senator Kamala Harris; Minn. Senator Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

To avoid a two-night event, like the last two debates, the DNC set particularly rigorous qualifiers for candidates hoping to make it into the third round. In addition to reaching at least 2% approval in at least four different DNC-conducted polls, candidates also needed to receive campaign contributions from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors. Those who didn’t make the cut include Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, former Maryland Representative John Delaney, and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, among many more.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020

    How to Watch the Third Democratic Primary Debate

    The leading Democratic candidates will once again go head to head tonight in Houston, Tex. for the party’s third debate ahead of the primaries. The anticipated debate, which will include the 10 Democratic candidates currently leading in the polls, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on ABC and Univision. ABC [...]

  • Gen Z Climate Activism

    How Generation Z Is Embracing Bold Action in the Face of Climate Crisis

    Of all the dire forecasts she’s heard about the climate crisis, there is one that Arielle Martinez Cohen can’t get out of her mind. The report, from an Australian think tank, projected that if nothing is done, civilization could collapse by 2050. “I will be 49 in that year,” says the 17-year-old activist. “It makes [...]

  • Edward Norton Climate Change

    'Vote the Environment': Edward Norton on How to Be an Effective Climate Activist

    Edward Norton found activism at an early age. He also directs and stars in detective story “Motherless Brooklyn,” opening Nov. 1. Variety caught up with him as he prepared to hit the festival circuit with the adaptation of the Jonathan Lethem novel. Where did your interest in environmental issues spring from? All of the roots [...]

  • Google Placeholder

    State Attorneys General Announce Google Antitrust Investigation

    State attorneys general representing 50 U.S. states and territories officially announced that they have opened an antitrust investigation into Google Monday. The investigation will initially focus on Google’s search and advertising business, but may widen in scope as it unfolds. “It doesn’t take a search engine to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t eclipse consumers’ [...]

  • Hong Kong Police fire tear gas

    Hong Kong Political Unrest Pushes Video Industry Conference to Singapore

    As political protests in Hong Kong continue, hitting tourist spots and the city’s public transit system, the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), a trade body for the television industry, has decided to move its annual conference from Hong Kong to Singapore. The organization, previously known as the Cable & Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia, announced [...]

  • Andy Greenwald and Rosario DawsonVariety Studio

    Rosario Dawson Talks Double Standards of Dating Cory Booker

    Rosario Dawson is dating two senators at the moment — one in her upcoming series “Briarpatch,” played by Enrique Murciano, the other in the midst of a presidential election, Cory Booker. “I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being — Cory — [...]

  • Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov hugs his

    Imprisoned Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov Released in Prisoner Exchange

    Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, whose arrest and imprisonment in Russia has been a rallying cry for the entertainment industry and human-rights groups worldwide, has been sent back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange Saturday, according to news reports. Sentsov is one of 35 Ukrainians who have been transferred from Moscow to Kiev in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad