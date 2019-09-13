How to Watch the Third Democratic Primary Debate

The leading Democratic candidates will once again go head to head tonight in Houston, Tex. for the party’s third debate ahead of the primaries.

The anticipated debate, which will include the 10 Democratic candidates currently leading in the polls, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on ABC and Univision. ABC will also offer plenty of live-streaming options, including on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple News. For those choosing to go digital, ABC’s smartphone app (available on iOS or Android) will also stream the event live.

The candidates set to take the stage are former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind. former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; Calif. Senator Kamala Harris; Minn. Senator Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

To avoid a two-night event, like the last two debates, the DNC set particularly rigorous qualifiers for candidates hoping to make it into the third round. In addition to reaching at least 2% approval in at least four different DNC-conducted polls, candidates also needed to receive campaign contributions from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors. Those who didn’t make the cut include Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, former Maryland Representative John Delaney, and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, among many more.