×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lawmakers Grill T-Mobile, Sprint Execs on Merger Plans

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Legere Marcelo Claure
CREDIT: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Top executives from T-Mobile and Sprint told lawmakers that their merger would create a next-generation wireless network that would also be a serious rival to cable companies in offering in-home broadband service. But they faced some skepticism from lawmakers that their promises would be fulfilled.

T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure testified before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Wednesday, but they were also joined by several opponents of the $26.5 billion merger, who argued that it would threaten jobs and worker pay, and that consumers would end up spending more. The merger would reduce the number of major wireless providers from four to three.

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Vt.), who chairs the subcommittee, said he’s “seen a lot of mergers in this industry and others, and it’s hard to think of one where consolidation didn’t result in people losing their jobs, prices going up, and innovation being stifled.”

Legere and Claure argued that it would do just the opposite, and that the consolidation would create a more robust rival to AT&T and Verizon, which are dominant, in the investment in 5G wireless service.

Related

“It is true that most mergers do not create jobs. This merger is the opposite,” Claure told the committee.

Legere also said the combined company would be “freeing millions from the stranglehold of big cable,” as it will begin offering high-speed in-home internet service.

The merger has drawn the support of Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.), Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), and 10 other members of Congress, who are urging regulators to approve the deal. Eshoo said “both companies are missing a crucial ingredient to become heavyweight competitors in the market.” She called Sprint’s debt “unsustainable,” and said it was “difficult to stay afloat while carrying it.”

But the opposition to the transaction is significant. On the eve of Wednesday’s hearing, the industry trade association INCOMPAS called for the deal to be rejected, citing concerns that the combined company would increase wholesale prices on resellers of internet service. A group of nine senators, including eight Democrats and one independent — Bernie Sanders of Vermont — signed a letter that is calling for the merger to be blocked.

Phillip Berenbroick, senior policy counsel at the public interest group Public Knowledge, called some of the merger’s promised benefits “speculative,” and noted that both companies do not need to combine to build out 5G networks.

The companies said the merger would enable them to expand services for rural communities, with plans to cover 90% of the population with high-speed 5G service by 2024. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), however, questioned the details.

The companies have pledged to offer the same or better rate plans to its customers for three years after the merger is completed. But opponents who have formed a coalition called the 4Competition Coalition described the price pledge as an “empty promise.” Some analysts have speculated that the companies’ price pledge signals that the government is concerned about its impact on prices.

The decision on whether the merger gets a greenlight is not in the hands of Congress, but the FCC and the Department of Justice. But Democrats signaled that they would like to hold more hearings on prospective transactions because of the potential harms that come from consolidation.

“For the last eight years, industry consolidation occurred without any oversight, and the consequences of that negligence have been borne by consumers and hardworking Americans,” said Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The two companies will also face a hearing before a House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Thursday.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Politics

  • John Legere Marcelo Claure

    Lawmakers Grill T-Mobile, Sprint Execs on Merger Plans

    WASHINGTON — Top executives from T-Mobile and Sprint told lawmakers that their merger would create a next-generation wireless network that would also be a serious rival to cable companies in offering in-home broadband service. But they faced some skepticism from lawmakers that their promises would be fulfilled. T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

  • Cory Booker

    Cory Booker Coming to L.A. to Fundraise for 2020 Campaign

    Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is the latest 2020 presidential candidate to plan a trek to Los Angeles to raise money. He will headline an event on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hills home of Bob Gersh, co-president of the Gersh Agency, and his wife Linda, a philanthropist. Tickets start at $500 per person, according to [...]

  • President Donald Trump during a campaign

    White House Correspondents Condemn Attack on BBC Cameraman at Trump Rally

    UPDATED WASHINGTON — The White House Correspondents Association is calling on President Trump to make it clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable, after a BBC cameraman was attacked at the rally in El Paso. Olivier Knox, the president of the WHCA, condemned the attack and said that they were “relieved that, [...]

  • Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, addresses

    Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, Launches Presidential Bid

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced that she is joining the 2020 presidential race, telling a crowd gathered in frigid and snowy weather in Minneapolis that she will “focus on getting things done.” “We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding,” Klobuchar told the crowd gathered at Boom Island [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Gets Standing Ovation Clive

    Nancy Pelosi Gets Standing Ovation at Clive Davis' Grammy Party (VIDEO)

    Nancy Pelosi, one of the night’s many notable guests at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy celebration on Saturday, got a standing ovation from Hollywood elites as she was introduced by Davis at the start of the annual gala. “The first introduction tonight is of someone who has joined us many times before but somehow I know and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad