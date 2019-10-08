×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on LGBTQ Discrimination

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington. The Supreme Court heard arguments in its first cases on LGBT rights since the retirement of Justice Anthony KennedySupreme Court LGBT Rights, Washington, USA - 08 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on three cases that will decide whether employers can discriminate based on sexual orientation and transgender status.

The plaintiffs argue that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars sex discrimination, should be read to forbid discrimination against gay and transgender employees. According to reports from the courtroom, the court appeared divided between the liberal and conservative justices on the issue. Justice Neil Gorsuch seemed at times sympathetic to the plaintiffs’ arguments, but also expressed concern about “massive social upheaval” should the plaintiffs prevail in the case.

Outside the courthouse, LGBTQ activists demonstrated in support of the plaintiffs. “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox attended the arguments and spoke at a press conference on the courthouse steps.

“I hope that no matter what our justices decide, that Americans know that it should not be OK to discriminate against someone simply for being who they are,” Cox said. “If we do not win this case … then our Legislature needs to make it clear that discrimination against anyone because of who they are should not be the way we live our lives here in the United States of America.”

Two of the cases involve a skydiving instructor and a Georgia county government employee who allege they were fired because they are gay. The third case involves Aimee Stephens, a Michigan funeral home director who says she was fired after she transitioned to living as a woman.

Federal law does not explicitly protect gay and transgender people from employment discrimination, and such protections are afforded in fewer than half the states. The plaintiffs argue that LGBTQ discrimination is a form of sex discrimination, and is therefore forbidden under federal law.

The American Civil Liberties Union argued the case on behalf of Stephens.

“When Aimee Stephens was fired because of who she is, not because of her performance at work, she was denied what Congress sought to give,” argued David Cole, the ACLU’s national legal director, outside court. “All we are asking the court to do is to recognize that transgender people have the same rights under our civil rights laws as everybody else not to be discriminated against because of their sex.”

John Bursch, of the Alliance Defending Freedom, argued the case for R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, which fired Stephens when she announced that she would begin transitioning.

“Our federal law prohibiting discrimination because of sex. Title VII is a promise that women will not be treated worse than men and men will not be treated worse than women,” Bursch said outside court. “The law’s text does not mean that employers must treat biological men as women.”

A ruling is expected sometime next year.

More Politics

  • Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards

    Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on LGBTQ Discrimination

    The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on three cases that will decide whether employers can discriminate based on sexual orientation and transgender status. The plaintiffs argue that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars sex discrimination, should be read to forbid discrimination against gay and transgender employees. According to reports from the courtroom, [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres George W. Bush

    Ellen DeGeneres Defends George W. Bush Friendship: 'We're All Different'

    Ellen DeGeneres has responded to online criticism after a photo of the daytime talk-show host seated next to former president George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game Sunday received wide circulation. During her monologue on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, DeGeneres explained that Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, invited [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Gavin Newsom to Headline Hollywood Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headlining a fundraiser for Kamala Harris later this month, along with a who’s who of Hollywood executives. Universal film chief Donna Langley and her husband, Ramin Shamshiri, are chairing the Oct. 24 event, along with producer J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath. Co-hosts include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, “The [...]

  • NickelbackNickelback case dedication at Hard Rock

    Trump’s Banned Nickelback Twitter Meme Explained

    Politics and music are not such strange bedfellows in the Internet era, and this past week proved no exception. The latest band to get dragged into the nexus was Canada’s Nickelback, who found their 2005 hit “Photograph” used in a meme which was tweeted by Donald Trump on Wednesday. Of all the laws the president [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey and Robert Iger

    Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner Push for Bob Iger Presidential Run

    Bob Iger may not be running for president, but the Disney boss appears to have major support in Hollywood should he decide to join the race. “Mr. Iger is everything you could want in a leader,” Jennifer Garner told Variety Wednesday at the Save the Children Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime gala in Los Angeles. [...]

  • Election Politics Media Placeholder

    Top Anchors and News Veterans Share Their Strategies on Covering the 2020 Election

    This presidential election, industry insiders say, there will be less time spent at rallies and more time taking the pulse of voters in different regions. Tracking the malfeasance of Russian hackers (and others) is a full-time beat that didn’t exist in 2016, before the dire warnings of the Mueller investigation. News organizations are also shoveling [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Trump's Nickelback 'Photograph' Video Pulled by Twitter for Copyright Violation

    Donald Trump, trying to smear Joe Biden and his son over their supposedly illicit business dealings in Ukraine, used Nickelback’s 2005 “Photograph” in a tweet Wednesday. Now the video has been pulled down by Twitter. As of Thursday morning, the video in Trump’s tweet was no longer available. Instead, it included a message that said, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad