×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Content Groups Fear Supreme Court Decision Will Make It More Difficult to Curb Piracy

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
A police officer stands guard on the plaza outside the US Supreme Court of the first day on the bench for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, USA, 09 October 2018. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the US Senate 06 October 2018.Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh first workday, Washington, USA - 09 Oct 2018
CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling Monday could make it more difficult to fight online copyright infringement, according to groups representing record labels and other content creators.

The justices rules in the case of Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall Street.com LLC that copyright holders can only file a lawsuit when the U.S. Copyright Office registers a copyright. The copyright owner can still recover damages for infringement before or after the registration, but the high court ruled that the mere act of applying for a registration was insufficient before pursuing a claim.

Content groups have complained about the long processing times at the Copyright Office, and fear that the court ruling will make it only more difficult to curb massive online infringement.

“This ruling allows administrative backlog to prejudice the timely enforcement of constitutionally based rights and prevents necessary and immediate action against infringement that happens at internet speed,” said Mitch Glazier, the chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America. “Given this ruling, the Copyright Office must also work at internet speed to ensure adequate enforcement protects essential rights.”

Related

Terry Hart, the VP of legal policy and copyright counsel for the Copyright Alliance, wrote on the organization’s blog that “on average, it takes the Copyright Office six months to process a claim. That average goes up to nine months if a Copyright Office Examiner needs to correspond with a copyright owner. In a world of viral, online infringement, a lot of damage can be done to a copyrighted work while an owner is powerless to stop it.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the opinion that “delays in Copyright Office processing of applications, it appears, are attributable, in large measure, to staffing and budgetary shortages that Congress can alleviate, but courts cannot cure. … Unfortunate as the current administrative lag may be, that factor does not allow us to revise [the Copyright Act provision’s] congressionally composed text.”

In some circumstances, a copyright owner can apply for a “preregistration” and still meet the threshold to filing a lawsuit, but those are limited to works the are deemed vulnerable to infringement before release, like music compositions or movies. Exceptions also are made for live TV broadcasts.

“Even in these exceptional scenarios, then, the copyright owner must eventually pursue registration in order to maintain a suit for infringement,” Ginsburg wrote.

The lawsuit had to do with Fourth Estate, a news organization, which licensed content to Wall-Street.com and then sued when the site failed to remove articles after the expiration of their agreement. Fourth Estate had filed applications to register the articles with the Copyright Office, but the office had yet to issue a decision.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Politics

  • A police officer stands guard on

    Content Groups Fear Supreme Court Decision Will Make It More Difficult to Curb Piracy

    WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling Monday could make it more difficult to fight online copyright infringement, according to groups representing record labels and other content creators. The justices rules in the case of Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall Street.com LLC that copyright holders can only file a lawsuit when the U.S. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Democrats Launch Wide-Ranging Inquiry Into Potential Trump Corruption

    WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee served document requests to 81 individuals and entities on Monday as part of the launch of a wide-ranging investigation into obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuses of power by President Trump, administration officials, and others associated with him. The document requests cover some of the most sensational controversies that [...]

  • RESTRICTION: NO New York or New

    Trump Ordered Gary Cohn to Pressure DOJ to Block AT&T-Time Warner Merger (Report)

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ordered then-economic adviser Gary Cohn in the summer of 2017 to put pressure on the Justice Department to sue to block the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger, according to a story posted in the New Yorker. Cohn, then serving as director of the National Economic Council, was called into the Oval [...]

  • Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper addresses

    Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper Launches Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, announced he is running for president in 2020, joining more than a dozen other Democrats seeking the White House next year. In a video posted Monday, Hickenlooper emphasized his executive experience, including managing the state emergencies of flooding and fires and the mass shootings at the [...]

  • Ivanka Trump

    Ivanka Trump, D.C. Figures Engage in 'Singe, Not Burn' Humor at Gridiron Dinner

    WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump joked about her life born into luxury at Saturday’s Gridiron Club dinner. “The press seems to think it is ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.” [...]

  • President Donald Trump hugs the American

    Trump at CPAC: 'Hollywood Discriminates Against Our People'

    WASHINGTON — President Trump, speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference for more than two hours on Saturday, went on a series of extended riffs that included the Academy Awards and Hollywood. As he was talking about meeting generals on his recent visit to Iraq who looked and sounded like they were out of “central [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), former attorney to

    House Democrat: Sean Hannity Should Testify After Challenging Michael Cohen's Claims

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a key House Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, says that Sean Hannity should testify under oath after countering Michael Cohen’s claim that Donald Trump directed him to make hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. On Thursday, Hannity said on Fox News that Cohen told him that he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad