President Trump Delivers State of the Union -- Live Updates

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers questions during a news conference before departing the NATO Summit in Brussels, BelgiumTrump NATO Summit, Brussels, Belgium - 12 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — White House officials are calling President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address “Choosing Greatness,” and say he will accentuate themes of unity.

But the must-see moments are certain to revolve around how Trump interacts with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and vice versa in the President’s first speech to a joint session of Congress and a divided government.

Democrats have already sent a message in the guests they have invited to the State of the Union, including figures on the opposite side of the administration when it comes to issues like immigration reform, transgender rights, and gun control.

Follow along for live updates from the Capitol.

8:36 p.m. ET: Trump will talk of healing “old wounds.” The White House released excerpts of Trump’s speech, including his calls for common ground.

An example: “Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.”

On immigration, he plans to say, “we have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens.”

“No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s WORKING CLASS and America’s POLITICAL CLASS than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”

8:32 p.m. ET: Stacey Abrams will talk shutdown, voting rights. Abrams, who is delivering the Democratic response immediately following the President’s speech, plans to talk about the impact of the government shutdown as well as voting rights, according to excerpts that have already been released.

“The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our values,” according to the text.

8:30 p.m. ET: Women in white. In the chamber, about an hour before Trump was scheduled to arrive, it was already clear what the dominant color would be — white. Democratic women are wearing the color that symbolizes women’s suffrage as a way to call attention to a host of issues including equal pay and reproductive rights. On the floor, about a dozen members cheered for a group photo, while Hillary Clinton tweeted, “what a wonderful sight this is.”

