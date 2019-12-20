How to Watch the Sixth Democratic Debate

We’ve got impeachment on the brain and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates probably do too. The top seven qualifying candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and there are plenty of ways to follow along.

The debate — co-hosted by Politico — will be broadcast by PBS.

In addition to PBS, the debate will simulcast on CNN and be livestreamed on YouTube. PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor and Politico’s Tim Alberta will moderate.

Following California senator Kamala Harris’ decision to drop out of the race, the candidates eligible and willing to take the stage are former vice president Joe Biden; Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders; California billionaire Tom Steyer; Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

There have been several developments since the last debate in November.

Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg entered the race. His absence from the stage comes due his not collecting contributions, thus putting him in conflict with Democratic National Committee’s requirements, and low polling status.

Popular on Variety

With Harris’ campaign suspension, Yang will be the only candidate of color on stage.

On Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress. This, along with health care, are expected to be major topics of discussion.

Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg are polling the highest, all with double digits.

The sixth and final Democratic debate of 2019 will be held at Loyola Marymount University.