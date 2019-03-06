×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Administrative Judge Dismisses Hearing Over Sinclair’s Conduct During Tribune Merger Review

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinclair Broadcast Group
CREDIT: Steve Ruark/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Sinclair Broadcast Group will not face a hearing on whether it engaged in misrepresentation or lack of candor as it presented its Tribune Media merger plans to the FCC.

While Administrative Law Judge Jane Halprin wrote on Tuesday that she was dismissing the hearing, she said some of the issues raised over the company’s conduct were serious enough to warrant consideration in some other proceedings, such as Sinclair’s attempts to renew existing broadcast licenses.

The Tribune transaction, which would have created a broadcast giant with more than 200 stations, was abandoned in August after the commission referred its review to an administrative law judge. The commissioners questioned whether Sinclair’s plans to sell some stations were in fact “sham” transactions, and a way to get around compliance with media ownership rules.

Sinclair denied that it misrepresented the transaction to the FCC, and sought to have the administrative hearing dismissed. But Halprin’s predecessor, Richard Sippel, never acted on the case before retiring late last year.

In her decision to dismiss the case, Halprin wrote that a hearing “would not be a prudent use of Commission time and resources.”

Related

She wrote, “Certainly, the behavior of a multiple station owner before the Commission ‘may be so fundamental to a licensee’s operation that it is relevant to its qualifications to hold any station license.’ That broad inquiry, however, would be more appropriately considered in the context of a future proceeding in which Sinclair is seeking Commission approval, for example, involving an application for a license assignment, transfer, or renewal.”

She did write that the allegations against Sinclair were “extremely serious charges that reasonably warrant a thorough examination.” She wrote that providing false statements to the FCC “has been a basis for license revocation since the inception of the Communications Act in 1934.”

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill had urged the administrative judge to go forward with the hearing, and former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler wrote that such an event would “assure that due process is afforded everyone.”

Free Press, a public interest group, is calling on the FCC to start early renewal proceedings to examine the claims against Sinclair. According to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, Sinclair next faces the renewal of licenses in 2020.

“Some want us to act sooner. This is a serious issue. We need answers,” Starks said in a statement.

A Sinclair spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

When the Sinclair-Tribune merger was first proposed, it quickly drew scrutiny from Democrats on Capitol Hill, in part because Sinclair’s executive chairman, David Smith, has ties to President Trump.

Trump expressed his dismay at the FCC’s action last summer. He wrote on July 24 that it was “sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!”

When FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visited the White House in November, Trump noted that he didn’t “like one decision he made, but that’s alright.” He then noted how the chairman was “independent.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Politics

  • Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton

    Michael Bloomberg Won't Run for President in 2020

    WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and media mogul, said he will not run for president in 2020, and instead focus on the transition to clean energy and working on other efforts to defeat Donald Trump. “I’ve come to realize that I’m less interested in talking than doing,” Bloomberg wrote in a [...]

  • David Cicilline

    House Democrat Says He's Not Serious About Calling Hannity in Cohen Case

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a key House Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, says that he is not serious about calling Sean Hannity as a witness in the Cohen case, even though he suggested in a tweet that the Fox News personality should testify under oath. On Thursday, Hannity said on Fox [...]

  • Roger Stone arrested

    Prosecutors Alert Judge of Roger Stone Instagram Post Amid Gag Order

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team alerted Judge Amy Berman Jackson of an image briefly posted to Roger Stone’s Instagram with the title “who framed Roger Stone.” Under the terms of a gag order put in place last month, Stone and his associates are prohibited from talking about the case and Mueller’s Russia [...]

  • A police officer stands guard on

    Content Groups Fear Supreme Court Decision Will Make It More Difficult to Curb Piracy

    WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling Monday could make it more difficult to fight online copyright infringement, according to groups representing record labels and other content creators. The justices rules in the case of Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall Street.com LLC that copyright holders can only file a lawsuit when the U.S. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Democrats Launch Wide-Ranging Inquiry Into Potential Trump Corruption

    WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee served document requests to 81 individuals and entities on Monday as part of the launch of a wide-ranging investigation into obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuses of power by President Trump, administration officials, and others associated with him. The document requests cover some of the most sensational controversies that [...]

  • RESTRICTION: NO New York or New

    Trump Ordered Gary Cohn to Pressure DOJ to Block AT&T-Time Warner Merger (Report)

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ordered then-economic adviser Gary Cohn in the summer of 2017 to put pressure on the Justice Department to sue to block the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger, according to a story posted in the New Yorker. Cohn, then serving as director of the National Economic Council, was called into the Oval [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad