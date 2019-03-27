Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Launch Canadian Cannabis Company

Following the likes of Willie Nelson Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Whoopi Goldberg and Melissa Etheridge, the latest to enter the burgeoning legal cannabis market are Hollywood heavies Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two longtime collaborators, both natives of Vancouver, today announced Houseplant, which is described as “an elevated Canadian Cannabis company” with a focus on “product and quality, education and guidance.” Canada legalized marijuana in fall 2018.

The first strain, Houseplant Sativa, will be available for purchase next month in British Columbia, to be followed by the Houseplant Hybrid and Indica lines which will be available in flower form along with softgels and pre-rolled joints. Eventually, retailers all over Canada will be able to carry Houseplant products.

The company, which is partnered with Canopy Growth, also pledges to work with industry leaders, legal advocates politicians and non-profits maintain a social consciousness and lobby on behalf of the unjustly incarcerated.

Said Rogen, the star of the “Neighbors” franchise along with such comedies as “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express” and “Superbad” (all written with Goldberg): “Houseplant is a passion we’ve brought to life through drive and dedication. Every decision we’ve made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis.”

“We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home,” added Goldberg. “After spending five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company, we’re excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way.”

Canopy Growth is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (WEED) and New York Stock Exchange (CGC). Said Mark Zekulin, president and co-CEO: “We have been getting to know the Houseplant team for quite a while now and continue to be impressed by their understanding of the cannabis consumer, attention to detail, and drive towards their vision. We could not be more excited to partner with them and work towards our shared goal of making Houseplant one of the largest cannabis brands in the world.”