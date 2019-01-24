×
Senate Rejects Trump, Democratic Proposals to End Shutdown

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted down two proposals — one offered by President Donald Trump and the other by Democrats — to end the shutdown on Senate on Thursday.

It’s now likely that the impasse, which has led to 800,000 government workers furloughed or working without pay, will extend at least through the weekend.

The vote on Trump’s proposal was 50-47, but it failed because it needed to clear a 60-vote threshold. The breakdown for the Democrats’ proposal was 52-44, also not enough to pass.

Just before the vote was taken, a group of House Democrats, including Katie Hill, Mike Levin, John Lewis, and Maxine Waters, trekked to the Senate floor to watch from seats along the side of the chamber.

Trump’s proposal, which he outlined in a speech on Saturday, would have included $5.7 billion to build a wall along vast parts of the southern border. It also includes funding for additional border agents, and thousands more immigration and customs officials.

The proposal also would extend for three years protections for “dreamers,” or those who were minors when their undocumented parents brought them to the United States. His proposal, however, would change asylum laws in ways that immigration advocates say will limit the number of asylum seekers allowed into the country each year.

The Democrats’ plan did not offer any more money for border security, but the short-term funding is meant to provide for a period where immigration negotiations could continue. It also provides for $14 billion in emergency spending for disaster relief.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Democrats’ proposal “allows us to reopen the government and then — then, after government is open — settle our differences over border security. I know it’s not partisan because every single Republican supported the same basic idea just one month ago when we voted on it.”

