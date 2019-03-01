×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

House Democrat: Sean Hannity Should Testify After Challenging Michael Cohen’s Claims

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Cohen (C), former attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, arrives to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2019. Cohen's testimony today is his final day before three congressional committees over three days. Lawmakers plan to grill the convicted felon over the Trump Tower Moscow project, and Cohen's facilitation of hush money payments to two women who alleged to having affairs with Trump before he took office.Michael Cohen testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Washington, USA - 28 Feb 2019
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst

WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a key House Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, says that Sean Hannity should testify under oath after countering Michael Cohen’s claim that Donald Trump directed him to make hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday, Hannity said on Fox News that Cohen told him that he made decision to pay Daniels and did not tell Trump. Hannity made the remarks during an interview with the president.

Cicilline tweeted, “Sean Hannity is now volunteering himself as a witness. I look forward to his testimony.”

Cicilline’s spokesman, Francis Grubar, said in a statement, “Sean Hannity volunteered first-hand knowledge about Michael Cohen’s actions last night. If he was lying, it wouldn’t be the first time. This is the same guy who claimed inside knowledge that Russia didn’t hack the DNC until a federal judge ordered him to stop. Regardless, if he feels he has information that’s relevant to this investigation, he should share it under oath before Congress.”

Hannity said that he was “kind of dragged into” the Cohen legal morass. At a hearing in April, Cohen’s attorney said that Hannity was another of Cohen’s clients. But Hannity denied that.

Related

“He was never my attorney. He did apologize to me for his attorney saying that in court, but I can tell you personally he said to me, at a least a dozen times, that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you,” Hannity said during Thursday’s interview.

Trump responded that Cohen is “an attorney. Whatever decision he makes, you are supposed to be able to rely on your attorney to make a decision.”

Democrats are preparing to call additional witnesses following Cohen’s testimony, including those who Cohen mentioned during the hearing, according to CNN.

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

In his testimony, Cohen claimed that Trump directed him to use his personal funds from his Home Equity Line of Credit to say Daniels and to “avoid any money being traced back to him that could negatively impact his campaign.

“I did that too, without bothering to consider whether that was improper, much less whether it was the right thing to do or how it would impact me, my family or the public,” he said.

When The Wall Street Journal first reported that Cohen arranged for the payments in January, 2018, but it was not until August, when Cohen plead guilty in a New York federal court, that he implicated Trump in the hush money arrangements.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Politics

  • Michael Cohen (C), former attorney to

    House Democrat: Sean Hannity Should Testify After Challenging Michael Cohen's Claims

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a key House Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, says that Sean Hannity should testify under oath after countering Michael Cohen’s claim that Donald Trump directed him to make hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. On Thursday, Hannity said on Fox News that Cohen told him that he [...]

  • Jay Inslee

    Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington, Launches Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Jay Inslee, now in his second term as governor of Washington state, announced a presidential bid on Friday, joining an ever-growing list of contenders for the Democratic nomination. Inslee made his announcement in a web video, which was entirely focused on a single issue, tackling climate change. “We’re the first generation to feel [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), former attorney to

    Michael Cohen to Return to Capitol Hill for Testimony on March 6

    WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen wrapped up three days of testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday with a commitment to return. After spending much of the day testifying in closed session before the House Intelligence Committee, Cohen told reporters that he will be back on March 6 because “there is more to [...]

  • American, North Korean, and Vietnamese flags

    No Deal as Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un Summit Meeting Ends Early

    The summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished earlier than expected Thursday. The White House said that no deal had been reached. “The two leaders discussed various ways to advance de-nuclearization and economic-driven concepts…No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting [...]

  • Roger Stone, longtime advisor to President

    Judge: No Evidence Prosecutors Tipped CNN Off About Roger Stone's Arrest

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge said that there was “nothing in the record to substantiate” Roger Stone’s claim that prosecutors tipped CNN off to his Jan. 25 arrest. Stone, facing charges of lying to Congress and intimidating a witness, asked that Judge Amy Berman Jackson to look into whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team [...]

  • House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair

    Rep. Elijah Cummings on Michael Cohen: 'I Believe He Told the Truth'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he found Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen credible. “I believe he told the truth,” he told reporters outside the hearing room late on Wednesday afternoon, following a marathon day of dramatic testimony from Cohen. Cummings also said that it [...]

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad