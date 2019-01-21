Fox News Apologizes for Airing Graphic Implying Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

Fox News has apologized for airing a graphic that incorrectly implied Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. The 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice, who is very much alive, is at home recovering from lung surgery.

The graphic ran during the morning show “Fox & Friends,” displaying a photo of Ginsburg with the dates 1933-2019.

“This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team,” a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

Co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt both addressed the error and apologized later in the segment.

“A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it,” Doocy said. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident.”

Earhardt added, “We apologize, big mistake.”

This morning on Fox News. Ginsburg is NOT DEAD. pic.twitter.com/7gTWggUM6l — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 21, 2019

Ginsburg had surgery in December to remove two malignant growths in her lungs. The growths were found when she was being treated for a fall that caused her to fracture three ribs in November.

Earlier this month, Ginsburg missed oral arguments on the court for the first time in her over 25 years on the bench.

While on the press tour for “On the Basis of Sex,” a film about the Supreme Court Justice’s early days as a young lawyer, Ginsburg emphasized she has no plans to step down.

“I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam,” she said.