×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ron Chernow Honors Journalists at White House Correspondents’ Dinner with a History Lesson

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. - Historic biographer Ron Chernow speaks during the 39th Annual Common Wealth Awards at the Hotel du Pont, in Wilmington, Del. Chernow, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and cultural researcher and journalist Henry Louis Gates Jr., were honored, witnessed by over 200 guests2018 Common Wealth Award Honorees to receive 39th Annual Honors, Wilmington, USA - 14 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Corey Perrine/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

WASHINGTON — President Trump once again skipped this year’s annual White House Correspondents Association dinner, instead holding a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Is there any place that’s more fun than a Trump rally?” he asked the crowd.

The Correspondents Dinner already had been a contrast to the Obama years, when the event was populated by A-listers and studio executives and members of the cabinet. Far fewer showbiz types were present this year, leaving the focus on much more sober topics of attacks on the press and the First Amendment.

Historian Ron Chernow, the author of “Alexander Hamilton,” on which the Broadway sensation is based, was the featured speaker, a departure from years past when a comedian offered biting quips and roasts of those in the room. But last year’s featured entertainer, Michelle Wolf, proved to be too much for a number of journalists and D.C. politicos, as she directed her provocative humor at some of those who were in attendance, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Related

After a few self-deprecating remarks, Chernow told the story of a Norwegian tale called “Enemy of the People” – a not-so-subtle jab at Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric – in which a man is punished by his village for speaking an unpalatable truth, and likened the character’s plight to those of journalists.

“Campaigns against the press do not get your face carved on Mt. Rushmore,” Chernow said. “But when you chip away at the press, you chip away at our democracy.”

Chernow stressed that Trump wasn’t the first American president (“and won’t be the last”) to have “jitters” about the media, before noting this country’s “best presidents” who have handled the press with “wit, grace, charm and humor.”

The historian’s speech, which championed a free press and more unified nation, quoted everyone from James Madison to Martin Luther King and Mark Twain.

“Whether Democrats or Republicans, we are all members of bonafide USA and not members of enemy camps,” he said.

In closing, the writer remarked: “As we head into election season, I leave you with one last gem from (Mark) Twain: ‘Politicians and diapers must be changed often and for the same reason.'”

The White House also reportedly asked members of the administration not to partipcate in the dinner, a reflection of the chilly state of relations between Trump and the news media. That absence, however, didn’t diminish attendance at the event at the Washington Hilton. It still sold out, and WHCA President Olivier Knox said that they had to refund some requests to attend.

Despite the Trump administration boycott of the dinner, some Trump associates did attend other events. Conway and Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s lawyers, were at the annual Garden Brunch on Saturday, a mix of media celebrities, lawmakers and business executives. Also at the event, held at the Beall-Washington House in Georgetown, was Rod Rosenstein, the recently departed deputy attorney general.

For a few moments Rosenstein chatted with Jay Leno, who was there to help honor military veterans. Leno presented an award to Master Sgt. Angela Morales-Biggs.

Leno, too, noted the talk that this year was “painfully slow on celebrities. Pretty much reached the bottom of the barrel here. ‘Well, let’s get Leno. He’ll come in!.'”

On Friday, UTA and Mediate hosted an event that drew many of the agency’s news clients, as well as former Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Jordan Klepper and Minnie Driver. The TV show “Extra” was covering the event, but its special correspondent was Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, and he interviewed such figures as Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) for several minutes. If this year didn’t have quite the glitz and glam of years past, they’ll make due.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Politics

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES

    Ron Chernow Honors Journalists at White House Correspondents' Dinner with a History Lesson

    WASHINGTON — President Trump once again skipped this year’s annual White House Correspondents Association dinner, instead holding a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “Is there any place that’s more fun than a Trump rally?” he asked the crowd. The Correspondents Dinner already had been a contrast to the Obama years, when the event was populated [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump: Jussie Smollett Case a 'Disgrace to Our Nation'

    During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.” “It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES

    How to Watch the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]

  • Department of Justice

    DOJ to Hold Workshop on Competition in Digital and TV Advertising

    WASHINGTON — Executives from Facebook, Comcast Cable, Tegna, Gray Televison and Sinclair Broadcast Group are among the participants in a two-day Department of Justice workshop next week on competition in TV and digital advertising. The event, to be held on May 2 and 3, will “explore industry dynamics in media advertising and the implications for [...]

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Jay Sures, and Michael

    Showbiz Will Take a Backseat to New Media, Journalists at White House Correspondents' Festivities

    WASHINGTON — Michael Beschloss, the presidential historian, on Thursday posted a photo from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner some 95 years ago: All men in tuxes, lined up at long tables, and no celebrities of their day among them. 1923 White House Correspondents Association dinner: #LOC pic.twitter.com/SOsqAr8d4l — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) April 25, 2019 [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson on Running for Office: 'Maybe at Some Point'

    President Scarlett Johansson, anyone? While she may not be running for office at the moment, Johansson says a campaign may be in her future. “Maybe some time in the future,” she says when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations. “I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad