Judge Bars Roger Stone From Talking Publicly About Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone was prohibited from commenting any further about the charges he faces as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson placed new restrictions on Stone after he posted a picture of her on Instagram earlier this week that featured a photo of her and of a rifle “crosshairs.”
Stone deleted the post on Monday, and his attorneys later filed an apology with the court. In a hearing on Thursday, he again apologized, and called it a stupid error in judgement, according to CNN and other media reports.
Stone was arrested last month as part of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone is accused of misleading Congress about the nature of his contacts with WikiLeaks, and of intimidating a witness.
The conditions of Stone’s release include not violating local, state, or federal laws, and to avoid contact with witnesses.
Jackson imposed a limited gag order on the case, prohibiting him and other parties from speaking to the media in and around the courthouse in a way that could prejudice potential jury members. The attorneys in the case faced broader restrictions on when and where they can comment on the proceedings.
Now Stone will have a blanket restriction on what he says, other than to profess his innocence. His attorneys argued that a sweeping gag order would have an impact on his livelihood as a public speaker on radio and elsewhere.