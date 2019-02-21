Judge Bars Roger Stone From Talking Publicly About Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone was prohibited from commenting any further about the charges he faces as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson placed new restrictions on Stone after he posted a picture of her on Instagram earlier this week that featured a photo of her and of a rifle “crosshairs.”

Stone deleted the post on Monday, and his attorneys later filed an apology with the court. In a hearing on Thursday, he again apologized, and called it a stupid error in judgement, according to CNN and other media reports.