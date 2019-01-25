×
Roger Stone, Longtime Trump Associate, Arrested After Mueller Indictment

Ted Johnson

Roger Stone
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime associate and confidant to Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in the latest indictment brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks released a trove of hacked emails from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

The indictment also claims that he was attempting to persuade a witness to give false testimony and withhold pertinent information. According to the indictment, that was Randy Credico, a radio host who had been in contact with Julian Assange, WikiLeaks’ founder.

Stone’s indictment had long been expected. In September, in an interview with Variety’s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM, he noted that Mueller had been interviewing many of his associates but had yet to reach out to him. He has told multiple news outlets that he was expecting an indictment but insisted that he did noting wrong.

Stone is notorious in the political world for his colorful persona and for his engagement in dirty tricks, chronicled in the 2017 Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone.” He was one of the earliest, if not the earliest, to see Donald Trump as a potential political figure, and they have had longtime ties ever since. Stone’s work stretches back to the presidency of Richard Nixon, and in the late 1980s, he actually arranged a meeting with Trump and the former president.

Related

He was an official part of the Trump campaign as an adviser in its early months in the summer of 2015, but left in a campaign shakeup. Still, he had an informal role as an adviser, and was a booster of Trump’s in media appearances and in his commentary on Alex Jones’ InfoWars platform.

Mueller’s indictment claims that Stone was instrumental in alerting the Trump team that WikiLeaks had information that was damaging to Hillary Clinton.

The indictment claims that in or around June or July of 2016, Stone informed senior Trump campaign officials that he had information that WikiLeaks, identified in the court filing as “Organization 1,” “had documents whose release would be damaging to the Clinton campaign.”

After the July 22 release of emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone “about any additional releases and what other damaging information WikiLeaks had regarding the Clinton Campaign.” Stone then told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by WikiLeaks, according to the indictment.

The indictment also claims that Stone corresponded with associates about contacting WikiLeaks “in order to obtain additional emails damaging to the Clinton Campaign.”

  Roger Stone

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime associate and confidant to Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in the latest indictment brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Stone is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks released a trove of hacked emails from [...]

