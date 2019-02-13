×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roger Stone
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest.

CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a news crew to stake out his home on Jan. 25.

Stone, a longtime Trump associate, is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about the nature of his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election. He himself had suggested in recent months that an indictment was a possibility, but his legal filing questions the timing.

According to Stone’s filing, a CNN news crew arrived at his home at 4:58 a.m. that morning and set up a camera in the street. The FBI arrested him at 6:06 a.m., and a reporter for CNN called Stone’s attorney and informed him of the arrest. The reporter sent the attorney a text message at 6:22 a.m. with a “draft copy of the still sealed indictment.”

Stone contends that the indictment was not to be unsealed until after he was arrested, taken into custody, and the court notified. They noted that the indictment was not posted to PACER, the federal court database, until about two and a half hours later.

But shortly after Stone’s legal team filed the motion, a number of reporters noted that the indictment was posted to the Justice Department website around 6:13 a.m.

President Donald Trump and others have speculated that CNN was tipped off about the arrest, and they have accused federal authorities of overreach in the early morning raid of Stone’s house. “Who alerted CNN to be there?” Trump wrote in a tweet.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker said it was “deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out” about Stone’s arrest.

But CNN’s Anderson Cooper said in a segment on his primetime show that the network has been upfront about how it happened to be at Stone’s residence. He cited a piece that was posted to CNN.com the day of the arrest, and said Collins “likely knows the real story.” “We can only guess he chose to suggest some shadowy conspiracy because it tucks neatly into the idea that so-called ‘mainstream media’ was in cahoots with the special counsel.”

Stone’s motion asks the judge to “show cause why contempt did not occur” in the release of the indictment.

Related

The judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson, is considering whether to impose a gag order on the case. Stone has given a number of interviews since his arrest, and his attorneys objected to the imposition of such an order in a court filing last week.

Roger Stone is a writer and a speaker,” they wrote. “With the exception of his occasional commentaryon men’s fashion, Mr. Stone’s writing and speaking are exclusively and entirely directed towardspolitical affairs and matters of public import involving the government and its officials. To foreclose Mr. Stone’s exercise of his First Amendment rights on any subject would serve no compelling governmental interest.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report showed California was home to 176 of 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of this activity [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

  • FX Confronts Streaming Thanks to Disney

    Kicking and Screaming, FX Is Forced to Confront Future in the Stream (Column)

    During his network’s presentation at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour, FX chief John Landgraf made waves — and headlines — by mounting perhaps his most direct criticism yet of Netflix. Landgraf, whose briefings to the press tend to rely heavily on data about the volume of shows with which FX’s competitors flood the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad