Judge Orders New Hearing With Roger Stone After Instagram Post

“Undersigned counsel, with the attached authority of Roger J. Stone, hereby apologizes to the Court for the improper photograph and comment posted on Instagram today. Mr. Stone recognizes the impropriety and had it removed,” his attorneys wrote to the court.

But Jackson on Tuesday asked that Stone’s legal team “show cause as to why the media contact order entered in this case .. and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account.”

Stone was arrested last month as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone is accused of misleading Congress about the nature of his contacts with WikiLeaks, and of intimidating a witness.

The conditions of Stone’s release include not violating local, state of federal laws, and to avoid contact with witnesses.

On Friday, Jackson imposed a limited gag order on the case, prohibiting him and other parties from speaking to the media in an around the courthouse in a way that could prejudice potential jury members. The attorneys in the case face broader restrictions on when and where they can comment on the proceedings.