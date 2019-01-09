×

Rod Rosenstein Expected to Depart After New Attorney General’s Confirmation

Ted Johnson

RESTRICTION: No New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York CityMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9865846h)United States Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein looks on as Judge Kavanaugh waits to testify before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination as Associate Justice of the US Supreme CourtSupreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Washington DC, USA - 04 Sep 2018
WASHINGTON — Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who has been overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is expected to leave once William Barr is confirmed as the next attorney general, CNN and other outlets reported on Wednesday.

Rosenstein has been a familiar face to viewers as he has occasionally had press conferences to announce the latest developments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. But he also has been a target of President Donald Trump, who last year tweeted out a picture of Rosenstein behind bars. In a tweet last month, Trump questioned whether Rosenstein was “totally conflicted” because he signed a FISA warrant for the surveillance of Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

In fact, Rosenstein signed the third extension of the FISA application in June of 2017. The warrant also had to be approved by a judge. Nevertheless, House Republicans in the Freedom Caucus targeted Rosenstein, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate’s confirmation hearings for Barr are scheduled to begin on Jan. 15. Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been critical of aspects of Mueller’s investigation and expressed doubts that Trump obstructed justice in his interactions with FBI Director James Comey, who the president fired.

