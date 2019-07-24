×

Robert Mueller Testifies: President Trump Was Not Exonerated

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former special counsel Robert Mueller, is sworn in before he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in WashingtonTrump Russia Probe, Washington, USA - 24 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Mueller, the special counsel who spent two years digging into Russian interference in the 2016 election, gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, saying that President Donald Trump had not been exonerated by his report.

“Did you totally exonerate the president?” asked Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the committee.

“No,” Mueller responded. “The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated for the acts he allegedly committed.”

In his opening statement, Mueller reiterated his position that he would not give testimony that goes beyond his report. He also said he would not answer questions about the origins of the FBI investigation into the president’s campaign, or the memo authored by Christopher Steele, both of which have received attention from the committee’s Republicans.

The Mueller report found there was not enough evidence to prosecute any American for conspiring with the Russian government’s effort to hack emails and interfere with the election. The second volume of the report detailed evidence of Trump’s efforts to stymie the investigation, but did not make a prosecutorial conclusion about obstruction of justice.

Related

Nadler sought to clarify why the president had not been accused, referring to an Office of Legal Counsel opinion that the president cannot be prosecuted while in office.

“The statement would be you would not indict, and you would not indict because under the OLC opinion a sitting president could not be indicted,” Mueller said.

Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said he hoped that Mueller’s testimony would bring “closure” to the investigation.

“The president’s attitude toward the investigation was understandably negative, yet the president did not use his authority to end the investigation,” Collins said.

Rep. James Sensenbrenner, a Republican from Wisconsin, noted that the report does not refer to any of the acts as impeachable conduct.

“We have studiously kept in the center of our investigation our mandate,” Mueller said. “Our mandate does not go to other ways of addressing conduct.”

More Politics

  • Former special counsel Robert Mueller, is

    Robert Mueller Testifies: President Trump Was Not Exonerated

    Robert Mueller, the special counsel who spent two years digging into Russian interference in the 2016 election, gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, saying that President Donald Trump had not been exonerated by his report. “Did you totally exonerate the president?” asked Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the committee. “No,” Mueller [...]

  • Department of Justice

    DOJ Announces Antitrust Review of Tech Giants

    In a move that could potentially disrupt Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, the U.S. Justice Department announced that its antitrust division opened a review into “whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power.” The DOJ, in its announcement Tuesday, didn’t identify which companies it is looking into as part of the investigation. Facebook, Amazon, Google [...]

  • Boris Johnson leaves a property in

    Former London Mayor Boris Johnson to Become New British Prime Minister

    Boris Johnson is set to become Britain’s new prime minister, delighting fans of the colorful former mayor of London but dismaying critics who fear that he is intent on pulling the country out of the European Union without a deal in place. Despite being dismissed by detractors as a buffoon, Johnson will take the reins [...]

  • Portrait of author and writer Paul

    Paul Krassner, Satirist, Yippies Co-Founder and Counter-Culture Figure, Dies at 87

    Satirist, publisher, author and American counter-culture figure Paul Krassner died at his home in Desert Hot Springs, California on July 21. He was 87. His daughter Holly Krassner Dawson, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Born in New York City on April 9, 1932, Krassner eventually moved to Southern California where he lived with [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Face Rematch in Next Democratic Debate

    Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have the opportunity to square off again in the second debate among Democratic hopefuls vying for their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election CNN, which will broadcast the next round of debates on July 30 and 31, televised a draw Thursday night that decided [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad