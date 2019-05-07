×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert Mueller Spotted With ‘NCIS,’ ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ Actor David McCallum

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

WASHINGTON — Spotting in D.C. of Special Counsel Robert Mueller spread quickly on social media, even more so in the aftermath of the release of his report on Russian election interference and Democrats’ efforts to get him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

So there was a great deal of curiosity when photographer Al Drago posted a shot of Mueller leaving Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown with an unidentified man carrying a notebook. Soon he was identified: David McCallum, who plays “Ducky” Mallard on “NCIS” and first gained fame as Illya Kuryakin, the Russian agent on the 1960s series “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

As Nikki Schwab of the New York Post pointed out, Mueller was a guest at McCallum’s book party for his novel, “Once a Crooked Boy,” in 2016.

House Democrats have yet to announce whether they have reached an agreement for Mueller to testify on the 448-report. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said earlier this week that May 15 had been proposed as a date but “nothing has been agreed to yet.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave a speech on the Senate floor where he called on Democrats to move on, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that McConnell was trying to avoid the issue and a “president who is lawless.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Politics

  • Robert Mueller Spotted With Actor David

    Robert Mueller Spotted With 'NCIS,' 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Actor David McCallum

    WASHINGTON — Spotting in D.C. of Special Counsel Robert Mueller spread quickly on social media, even more so in the aftermath of the release of his report on Russian election interference and Democrats’ efforts to get him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. So there was a great deal of curiosity when photographer Al [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Hundreds of Former Federal Prosecutors Say Trump Would Be Indicted Were He Not President

    WASHINGTON — Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors have signed on to a statement concluding that President Trump would be facing obstruction of justice charges were he not in the White House. The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has a policy against the indictment of a sitting president, but the prosecutors conclude that Special Counsel [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in

    Kevin Costner Blasts American Politics: 'Shame on Us'

    Kevin Costner is not happy with what’s happening — or not happening, that is — in Washington, D.C. “The political landscape is unrecognizable to me, and shame on us for being in that spot,” the Oscar winner says. “That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, ‘I want to try [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Facebook's Ban of Far-Right Agitators 'Censorship'

    In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship. “I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg's L.A. Fundraising Swing in June Draws Industry Entrepreneurs

    Pete Buttigieg will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for a fundraising swing and his campaign is already lining up other events for another visit in June. He’s headlining a fundraiser on the afternoon of June 19 at the Hancock Park home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez, who sold Ease Entertainment Services in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad