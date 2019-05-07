Robert Mueller Spotted With ‘NCIS,’ ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ Actor David McCallum

WASHINGTON — Spotting in D.C. of Special Counsel Robert Mueller spread quickly on social media, even more so in the aftermath of the release of his report on Russian election interference and Democrats’ efforts to get him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

So there was a great deal of curiosity when photographer Al Drago posted a shot of Mueller leaving Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown with an unidentified man carrying a notebook. Soon he was identified: David McCallum, who plays “Ducky” Mallard on “NCIS” and first gained fame as Illya Kuryakin, the Russian agent on the 1960s series “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs dinner at Martin's Tavern in Georgetown, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Al Drago) pic.twitter.com/WOezTFeQ0E — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) May 7, 2019

As Nikki Schwab of the New York Post pointed out, Mueller was a guest at McCallum’s book party for his novel, “Once a Crooked Boy,” in 2016.

House Democrats have yet to announce whether they have reached an agreement for Mueller to testify on the 448-report. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said earlier this week that May 15 had been proposed as a date but “nothing has been agreed to yet.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave a speech on the Senate floor where he called on Democrats to move on, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that McConnell was trying to avoid the issue and a “president who is lawless.”