Robert Mueller Breaks Silence on Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence on Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since delivering his report in March on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In his remarks, Mueller stressed that he did not wish to testify before Congress, as Democrats are requesting, while also seeking to explain his decision not to charge President Trump with obstruction of justice.

“If we had confidence that the President did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said to a packed room of journalists at the Justice Department.

Mueller’s 22-month probe did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russians during the election. It did not reach a judgment about whether or not the president broke the law by obstructing justice. Mueller said that his office determined it would be unconstitutional to charge a sitting president.

“A president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office,” Mueller said, adding, “Charging the president with a crime was …not an option we could consider.”

Mueller went on to say that he hoped his brief, 10-minute remarks would be the last he said on the matter.

“The report is my testimony,” he said. “I would not provide any information beyond what is already public.”

The report was initially submitted to Attorney General William Barr on March 22. Barr then wrote a letter to Congress describing the report’s conclusions. He noted that Mueller had opted not to charge the president with obstruction and determined that the evidence developed during the investigation was insufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. On April 18, Barr released a redacted version of the 448-page report.

It later emerged that Mueller took issue with Barr’s summation, writing the attorney general a letter in March in which he said that ”[there] is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.”

For his part, President Trump has seized upon the findings to claim they represent a “complete and total exoneration.”

More to come…