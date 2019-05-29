×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert Mueller Breaks Silence on Russia Probe

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Mueller Report
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence on Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since delivering his report in March on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In his remarks, Mueller stressed that he did not wish to testify before Congress, as Democrats are requesting, while also seeking to explain his decision not to charge President Trump with obstruction of justice.

“If we had confidence that the President did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said to a packed room of journalists at the Justice Department.

Mueller’s 22-month probe did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russians during the election. It did not reach a judgment about whether or not the president broke the law by obstructing justice. Mueller said that his office determined it would be unconstitutional to charge a sitting president.

“A president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office,” Mueller said, adding, “Charging the president with a crime was …not an option we could consider.”

Related

Mueller went on to say that he hoped his brief, 10-minute remarks would be the last he said on the matter.

“The report is my testimony,” he said. “I would not provide any information beyond what is already public.”

The report was initially submitted to Attorney General William Barr on March 22. Barr then wrote a letter to Congress describing the report’s conclusions. He noted that Mueller had opted not to charge the president with obstruction and determined that the evidence developed during the investigation was insufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. On April 18, Barr released a redacted version of the 448-page report.

It later emerged that Mueller took issue with Barr’s summation, writing the attorney general a letter in March in which he said that ”[there] is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.”

For his part, President Trump has seized upon the findings to claim they represent a “complete and total exoneration.”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Politics

  • Robert Mueller Report

    Robert Mueller Breaks Silence on Russia Probe

    Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence on Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since delivering his report in March on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In his remarks, Mueller stressed that he did not wish to testify before Congress, as Democrats are requesting, while also seeking to explain his decision not to [...]

  • Michael Portillo Making ‘The Trouble With

    Michael Portillo Making ‘The Trouble With the Tory Party’ for Viacom’s Channel 5

    On the day that British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation plans, a prominent former politician has unveiled a two-part documentary about the troubles faced by her Conservative party. Michael Portillo is a former senior Conservative politician and leadership candidate. As the starting gun is sounded on a fresh leadership race, his documentary “Portillo: [...]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Permanently Bans Anti-Trump Krassenstein Brothers, Who Deny They Broke Platform's Rules

    Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of Ed and Brian Krassenstein — progressive political activists famous for trolling Donald Trump and his supporters — with the company alleging the brothers used bogus accounts to amplify their reach on the platform. “The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter rep said in a statement. “Operating multiple fake [...]

  • Theresa May

    British Prime Minister Theresa May Announces Resignation

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will step down as Conservative leader on June 7. She set the timetable for her resignation, Friday. It paves the way for a contest to decide on a new U.K. Prime Minister. She will remain as Prime Minister until a new leader is in position. The Prime [...]

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays

    Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

    India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry. The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. [...]

  • tammy brook

    FYI Brand Group Launches Social Impact Division

    FYI Brand Group, the music and fashion brand marketing and public relations firm founded by Tammy Brook, is launching a social impact division dedicated to campaigns centered around creating a call to action for social good. Organizations that have signed on to work with FYI include the American Cancer Society and Black Lives Matter; the [...]

  • Lauren Ash44th Annual Gracie Awards, Show,

    Politics and New Abortion Ban Laws Dominate 2019 Gracie Awards

    Female empowerment was in the air Tuesday night as showrunners, writers and performers gathered at the 44th annual Gracie Awards to celebrate women breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings within the entertainment industry. Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Maddow and Connie Britton were among the honorees at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad