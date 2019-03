WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered a report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to Attorney General William Barr, after a weeks-long waiting game for word that Mueller’s probe was reaching its conclusion.

Reporters staked out outside Mueller’s office in recent days and others were at the Justice Department, watching for any signs. Mueller’s team has been notoriously mum on offering any public details of what the report says or even when it would be completed.

Multiple news outlets reported at 5 p.m. ET that the report had been delivered and that Mueller informed Congress that the investigation was completed.

More to come…