Robert Mueller’s Team Denies Roger Stone’s Claim That It Tipped Off CNN to His Arrest

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors denied that they prematurely released a draft of the indictment of Roger Stone and said claims that CNN was tipped off to his arrest are “without merit.”

Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 on charges of giving misleading testimony to Congress and intimidating a witness, but his attorneys asked the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, to look into the actions of federal prosecutors.

In a filing on Friday in federal court in Washington, Mueller’s team said they followed a court order that the indictment was not to be unsealed until the defendant was in custody. It was posted to the Justice Department website around 6:13 a.m.

“Consistent with its regular practice, within a few minutes of receiving confirmation of the defendant’s arrest, the Special Counsel’s Office posted the charging document on the SCO website and notified press outlets of the arrest and that the indictment was available online,” prosecutors said in their filing. “Once the Clerk’s Office opened later that morning and the Court was notified of the arrest, the indictment was entered onto the public docket and a copy of the docketed indictment was made available to the public via PACER.” PACER is the electronic database of federal court filings.

According to Stone’s attorneys, a CNN news crew arrived at his home at 4:58 a.m. that morning and set up a camera in the street. The FBI arrested him at 6:06 a.m., and a reporter for CNN called Stone’s attorney and informed him of the arrest. The reporter sent the attorney a text message at 6:22 a.m. with a “draft copy of the still sealed indictment.”