Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Redacted Report Released

WASHINGTON — A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released Thursday, captivating Congress, the news media, and much of Washington for what it says about Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election, and the behavior of President Trump and members of his team.

The report is here.

Earlier on Thursday, Attorney General William Barr, who released the report, reiterated multiple times that Mueller did not find evidence of illegal collusion or conspiracy by members of Trump’s campaign and Russian sources. He also defended his conclusion that Trump did not obstruct justice as the investigation unfolded, and cited the president’s frustration over news media coverage and leaks.

Barr said Mueller examined 10 incidents involving Trump in weighing the question of obstruction of justice.

More to come…