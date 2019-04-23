×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

President Trump to Make State Visit to the U.K. in June

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace has confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump will make an official state visit to the U.K. this summer.

British Prime Minister Theresa May promised a state visit, with its accompanying pomp and pageantry, when meeting the President shortly after he took office in 2016. The British Royal family’s official Twitter account confirmed it was going ahead, Tuesday, and that the President will visit the U.K. Monday June 3 through Wednesday June 5. He will be accompanied by his wife, Melania.

“The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the U.K.,” the tweet said.

The White House also issued a statement and said the President will meet with Theresa May during his visit, which will “reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Related

Queen Elizabeth II has previously hosted state visits from Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The President met the Queen during what was termed a “working visit” last year. That trip saw protesters opposed to Trump take to the streets and there is likely to be visible opposition once more during the state visit.

The White House said the President will make the short trip from the U.K. to France after the state visit to be part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings on June 6.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Politics

  • President Trump to Make State Visit

    President Trump to Make State Visit to the U.K. in June

    Buckingham Palace has confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump will make an official state visit to the U.K. this summer. British Prime Minister Theresa May promised a state visit, with its accompanying pomp and pageantry, when meeting the President shortly after he took office in 2016. The British Royal family’s official Twitter account confirmed it was [...]

  • Seth Moulton Launches Presidential Bid

    Rep. Seth Moulton Launches 2020 Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), an Iraq veteran who has diverged from Democratic leadership in the House in recent years, announced Monday that he is running for president, saying that “decades of division and corruption have broken our democracy.” Moulton confirmed that he was running in an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He [...]

  • Mueller Report Book Editions Top Amazon's

    Mueller Report Book Editions Shoot to Top of Best-Seller Lists at Amazon, Barnes & Noble

    Robert Mueller is now a best-selling author. Book publishers’ forthcoming editions of the special counsel’s report zoomed to the top of the Amazon’s and Barnes & Noble’s lists of book best-sellers Friday. That comes a day after the report was publicly released, culminating the nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg Show Business Donations

    Mayor Pete Buttigieg Is Totally Up for Booking Phish for His Inauguration

    Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign seems to be going Phish-ing… in the best possible sense. (Unless you just hate the band Phish so much there is no best possible sense.) The Democratic presidential candidate has previously indicated his love for the group, and when a reporter suggested Phish play at his theoretical swearing-in festivities in 2021, [...]

  • National Enquirer - Jeff Bezos

    Hudson Media CEO James Cohen Purchases the National Enquirer

    Hudson Media’s CEO James Cohen announced Thursday that he will purchase the National Enquirer as well as American Media’s other tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner. With the purchase of the National Enquirer, which Cohen reportedly bought for $100 million, he plans to strengthen their collaborative efforts, documentary shows, weekly podcasts, and theme parks. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    HBO Fires Back at Trump's 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired 'No Collusion' Tweet

    HBO is firing back at President Donald Trump after he sent another “Game of Thrones”-inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer [...]

  • Mueller Report Released: Networks Cut the

    Networks Curb Their Enthusiasm, William Barr Flexes as Mueller Report Goes Public

    The run-up to Attorney General William Barr’s news conference regarding the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the conduct of President Donald Trump suggested it was just one component part of a busy news day, something close to business as usual. And the broadcast — in which Barr stormily defended the President as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad