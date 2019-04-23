President Trump to Make State Visit to the U.K. in June

Buckingham Palace has confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump will make an official state visit to the U.K. this summer.

British Prime Minister Theresa May promised a state visit, with its accompanying pomp and pageantry, when meeting the President shortly after he took office in 2016. The British Royal family’s official Twitter account confirmed it was going ahead, Tuesday, and that the President will visit the U.K. Monday June 3 through Wednesday June 5. He will be accompanied by his wife, Melania.

“The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the U.K.,” the tweet said.

The White House also issued a statement and said the President will meet with Theresa May during his visit, which will “reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Queen Elizabeth II has previously hosted state visits from Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The President met the Queen during what was termed a “working visit” last year. That trip saw protesters opposed to Trump take to the streets and there is likely to be visible opposition once more during the state visit.

The White House said the President will make the short trip from the U.K. to France after the state visit to be part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings on June 6.