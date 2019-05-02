×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Buttigieg’s L.A. Fundraising Swing in June Draws Industry Entrepreneurs

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Buttigieg
CREDIT: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pete Buttigieg will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for a fundraising swing and his campaign is already lining up other events for another visit in June.

He’s headlining a fundraiser on the afternoon of June 19 at the Hancock Park home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez, who sold Ease Entertainment Services in 2015 to Entertainment Partners. Ease provided an innovated production management, payroll and residuals technology platform.

The event, with tickets starting at $250 per person, is expected to draw about 400 people. Buttigieg is also planning at least three other events during his June visit, including a fundraising reception in the early evening on June 19 at the Beverly Hills home of Ryan Murphy and David Miller.

Rose said Buttigieg is the “perfect storm candidate” to run against Trump. “He is everything Trump is not,” he said. He also said Buttigieg, as mayor of the medium-sized city of South Bend, Ind., has the type of pragmatic government experience that is needed in Washington.

Related

Buttigieg, 37, is also “a guy who is going to be around here to live with the consequences of what he does,” Rose said.

He said a college friend turned him on to Buttigieg and, after listening to him being interviewed for a podcast earlier this year, he decided that he was “all in.”

Several weeks later, on March 10, Buttigieg did a CNN town hall that garnered strong reviews, and quickly boosted his profile. In the first quarter, he raised more than $7 million, and many of the contributions from entertainment sources came after the CNN appearance.

Buttigieg has made several treks to L.A., meeting with longtime donors and fundraisers and drawing interest from celebrity figures like Oprah Winfrey.

On May 9, Buttigieg will appear at four fundraising events in the L.A. area, including one at the home of Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, and a low-dollar fundraiser at West Hollywood nightspot the Abbey, with tickets starting at $25 per person.

Rose said the Buttigieg event is the first fundraiser he’s hosted for a presidential candidate. As the first gay candidate to be a serious contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, Buttigieg’s candidacy is “game-changing of historic proportions,” he said, and noted in particular the impact it will have on LGBT youth who struggle with acceptance in more conservative communities.

Rose said had there been a gay presidential contender when he was growing up in Cincinnati, “every single thought and fear I ever had about my future would be completely different.”

Co-hosts for the event include John Gile and Jeff Valenson, Marc Ware, Craig Doherty and Tony Rinehart, Brian Pendleton, Dougherty Leonhard, Tammy Billik and Nick Hess.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Politics

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg's L.A. Fundraising Swing in June Draws Industry Entrepreneurs

    Pete Buttigieg will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for a fundraising swing and his campaign is already lining up other events for another visit in June. He’s headlining a fundraiser on the afternoon of June 19 at the Hancock Park home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez, who sold Ease Entertainment Services in [...]

  • Steve Cohen ChickenBarr

    Congressman Steve Cohen Mocks A.G. 'Chicken' Barr by Eating KFC at Hearing

    Attorney General William Barr skipped out on the House Judiciary hearings Thursday, but in his stead was a ceramic chicken and bucket of KFC fried chicken courtesy of Tennessee congressman Steve Cohen. Cohen dubbed the Attorney General “ChickenBarr” for failing to appear for the second day of testimony regarding the Mueller report. Barr did, however, [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

  • Sen. Michael Bennet Announces 2020 Presidential

    Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator From Colorado, Joins 2020 Presidential Race

    WASHINGTON — Michael Bennet, who has served as a U.S. senator from Colorado since 2009, is the latest Democrat to join the crowded field of candidates in the 2020 presidential race. “This country faces two enormous challenges, among others: One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans. The other is the [...]

  • Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a

    Julian Assange Back in London Court for Extradition Hearing

    A day after being sentenced to nearly a year in jail for jumping bail, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was back in court Thursday for a brief initial hearing on whether he should be extradited to the U.S. to face prosecution over leaking classified information. Assange appeared by video link in the London courtroom, where his [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris to Return for Another Hollywood Fundraiser

    Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will return to showbiz fundraising circles on June 3, as she headlines an event hosted by a group that includes a number of powerful Hollywood lawyers and Peter Chernin and his wife, Megan. The event will be held at Sam and Leah Fischer’s Hancock Park home, with tickets starting at $1,000 [...]

  • Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron'Long Shot'

    Charlize Theron on 'Long Shot': 'This Movie Is Going to Save the World'

    Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron‘s new romantic comedy “Long Shot” may just be what Americans need to heal the country’s political divide. In the film, Theron plays a candidate for president who falls for her schlubby speechwriter (Rogen), an out-of-work journalist who she used to babysit when they were younger. “I mean, I don’t know [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad