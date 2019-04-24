×
Gwyneth Paltrow, Bradley Whitford Among Co-Hosts for Pete Buttigieg’s Next L.A. Fundraising Swing

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is making a big push for Los Angeles campaign cash next month, lining up a series of events hosted by celebrities and business executives.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Whitford are among the co-hosts for an event on May 9, as Buttigieg makes another fundraising swing through L.A.

Paltrow and her husband, writer-producer Brad Falchuk, and Whitford and actress Amy Landecker are co-hosts for the evening reception, one of a number of events Buttigieg is holding that day. Tickets start at $20 per person.

Buttigieg will also be hosted at another event earlier in the evening by Claire and Brian Goldsmith, with tickets priced at $250 per person for those under 37 (Buttigieg’s age), according to the invite. Those who write checks for $2,800 or raise that amount can get a picture with the candidate, and those who contribute $1,000 will receive a signed book.

A source said Buttigieg will also hold a reception at the Abbey, the landmark West Hollywood nightspot.

Earlier in the day, Buttigieg will be raising money at another event, a lunch in Brentwood, with co-chairs including Vicki Kennedy, Jill Goldman, Lauren Taschen and Wendy Riva.

Buttigieg will return to L.A. in June, for an event at the home of Ryan Murphy, with co-hosts including Simon Halls and Matt Bomer. Other events are also expected to be added to his schedule.

