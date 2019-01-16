Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of the Union

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Donald Trump to delay his planned State of the Union address, scheduled for Jan. 29, or to deliver it in writing.

Pelosi cited the government shutdown and the fact that the two agencies tasked with security and planning, the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security, have not been funded because of the government shutdown and critical departments have been “hamstrung” by furloughs.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on Jan. 29,” she wrote in a letter to Trump.

The Constitution requires that the president deliver a State of the Union address, but does not specify that it be delivered via a speech or even in person. As Pelosi pointed out, the State of the Union was delivered in writing through the presidency of Woodrow Wilson.

Pelosi invited Trump to address a joint session of Congress shortly after she was elected speaker, but she noted that a president has never delivered such an address during a shutdown.

The State of the Union is an important platform for the president to address not just Congress, but the country, as it draws audiences across media platforms.